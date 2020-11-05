Even though it may be the first week of November, if you enjoy decorating your home with a Christmas tree from the wild, it’s never too early to start looking.
Of course, many of you already have your Christmas tree. Of the 95 million U.S. households that put up a tree, 80% use an artificial one. That still leaves 19 million households that will put up a live tree.
Most live Christmas trees come from Christmas tree farms. The state of Washington is ranked fourth in the nation for Christmas tree production, with almost 400 farms harvesting 2 million trees each year.
It takes years of tending to grow a commercial Christmas tree. Growers first select healthy seedlings for planting. Once planted, six to nine years are required for a tree to reach 6 to 8 feet in height. During those years, it requires irrigation, fertilization and pest control, as well as annual pruning and shearing to achieve the ideal symmetrical shape.
Research into conifer genetics is providing growers with superior seedlings that resist pests and have good branch form. Even more important, these trees will keep their needles for a long time after they are cut.
Of course, anyone who displays a live tree wants needles that will stay on through the holiday season. To help meet this need, Washington State University began research in 2012 to identify genetic markers of trees that have superior needle retention. Similar work is being done in Canada at Dalhousie University’s Christmas Tree Research Programme, which is focusing research on balsam fir. The average balsam fir will retain needles for six or seven weeks after being cut, but Dalhousie has identified certain clones will keep their needles for three months or more.
Despite the convenience and beauty of farm-grown trees, about 400,000 adventurous householders will go to the woods for a Christmas tree. If you live near a national forest and don’t require perfect symmetry, a Christmas tree permit is the best deal in town. For $5 you can cut a live tree up to 15-feet tall. Permits can be purchased online and go on sale in early November.
I recommend harvesting your tree as soon as permits are available, before winter storms cut off your road access. Nov. 1 is not a day too early. How is this possible? The answer lies in the conifer’s winter suspension of photosynthesis.
In late autumn, variations of a few degrees below and above freezing cause conifer photosynthesis to fluctuate. Once the temperature drops below 23 degrees to 25 degrees Fahrenheit, net photosynthesis stops. If freezes recur for several nights, photosynthesis is inhibited during the day, even if the temperature rises. After a freeze of 18 to 21 degrees, net photosynthesis stops and will not recover until spring. The higher you go in elevation to harvest your tree, the more likely it is that your tree will have reached the point of winter suspension.
When you get your tree home, store it in a cool place away from sun and wind. An outside shed or unheated garage is a good location. It’s not necessary to place the tree in water during storage, but once you bring the tree into your house, make a fresh cut on the base and put it in water right away.
A cut tree will absorb a surprising amount of water, particularly during the first week. Remember, you are simulating spring growing conditions. Your tree stand should hold at least one gallon of water and should be refilled daily.
Season’s greetings, and enjoy your tree!
A WSU Master Gardeners of Chelan County column appears weekly in The Wenatchee World. Connie Mehmel is one of four columnists featured. To learn more, visit wwrld.us/cdmg or call 667-6540.