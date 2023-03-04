Snoqualmie Falls

A postcard of a photo by Don Detrick photography.

 Provided photo/Don Detrick Photography

Snoqualmie Falls is one of the most popular tourist attractions in the state of Washington. Snoqualmie is, in fact, the second-most visited site next to Mount Rainier. At 268 feet, it is more than twice as high as Niagara Falls. Experiencing the mist and the roar of the cascading water from the viewpoint is powerful. I never tire of introducing out-of-town guests to the breathtaking beauty of this natural landmark. My favorite photo of “Sno Falls’’ was taken by my friend Don Detrick and is featured on a postcard.

Whereas Snoqualmie Falls is surprisingly higher than Niagara Falls, the latter is significantly wider. At 2,200 feet, it is an impressive vista to behold. And the thought of traversing the width of the falls is almost inconceivable. But you probably remember when Nick Wallenda, of the Flying Wallenda family, achieved this death-defying feat in 2012. But he wasn’t the first.



