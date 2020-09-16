Fall’s presence is emerging — a little nip in the air, hazy skies and plants heading in two directions; some become a little bedraggled while others bloom their heads off. It’s time for gardeners to appreciate the lingering beauties while hitting important cleanup chores. Yes, this is the process of preparing landscapes facing dormancy and cold weather.
In a couple of weeks, watch for Bonnie Orr’s column explaining the physiology of dormancy.
Meanwhile, there are plenty of jobs to tackle now while weather is moderate, producing huge benefits down the road. Weeds pulled, soils improved, plants deadheaded, slugs eliminated, mulch added and spent perennials divided — all these will lighten your load next growing season.
A few notes taken now may save headaches next year when you try to remember what worked and what not to repeat. Jot down your most successful vegetable or annual flower varieties so you’ll know what to order or what seeds to save seeds for next year. And note those failures, not allowing those enticing photographs in seed catalogs to sway you once again.
Take photographs or stake where lilies and other plants going dormant are located, hopefully saving them from an “oops” moment of shovel slicing.
Tall, spindly branches about to be whipped by winter winds should be trimmed. Take a few minutes to evaluate a shrub’s shape. Perhaps removing a long branch or two will open the densely packed center of a tree or shrub for more sunlight. This isn’t the time for wholesale pruning though, as that signals plants to generate new growth that would be vulnerable come winter.
Same reason for discontinuing fertilizing roses and perennials — new shoots can’t withstand cold. Don’t deadhead roses, as leaving those rose hips helps persuade them to stop producing flowers.
A few crossing, broken or injured branches should be cut whenever you notice them at any time of year.
Tidy up your landscape by cutting spent flower stalks. I do leave sunflowers for those acrobatic goldfinches. They continue hunting seeds, even hanging upside down to grab those lingering seeds.
As annuals finish blooming, pull them up.
Many perennials need dividing every few years to continue a flourishing display of blooms. Wait until asters, chrysanthemums and other fall performers have finished blooming, while summer blooming perennials such as iris, tall phlox, Shasta daisies and anemone should be cut to the ground. When gloriosa daisies (Rudbeckia) and blanket flower (Gaillardia) finish their long run of bloom, cut them back also. All grow profusely in good conditions and need dividing every year or two to continue maximum bloom.
On the other hand, leave colorful heads of sedums and many interesting grasses such as Calamagrostis ‘Karl Foerster’ for winter beauty. Cut them back mid-winter, just before new growth begins.
Cooler temperatures, lovely fall colors and the anticipation of another year of gardening combine in making a good fall cleanup campaign not such a bad experience. And it’s sure more pleasing doing it now rather than procrastinating until we’re facing colder weather.
