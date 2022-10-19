Soon the leaves will be falling and, as you rake, you can suddenly see some branches with issues that need to be addressed. Just in case you are tempted to go grab the pruning loppers, early fall is not the time to prune anything.

I would suggest perhaps marking with paint from a spray can to identify which branches need pruning later in the winter. Pruning trees and shrubs now can encourage new growth and leave an open wound that is in the wrong season to heal before winter arrives. Trees and shrubs are best pruned during the late dormant season (late winter) or in the spring just after blooming to allow for more blooms.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?