Soon the leaves will be falling and, as you rake, you can suddenly see some branches with issues that need to be addressed. Just in case you are tempted to go grab the pruning loppers, early fall is not the time to prune anything.
I would suggest perhaps marking with paint from a spray can to identify which branches need pruning later in the winter. Pruning trees and shrubs now can encourage new growth and leave an open wound that is in the wrong season to heal before winter arrives. Trees and shrubs are best pruned during the late dormant season (late winter) or in the spring just after blooming to allow for more blooms.
There are some exceptions that may convince me to prune a tree in the fall and they are usually when I see a damaged or weak branch that may not make it through a winter storm. Safety is the No. 1 concern that someone or something might be hurt or damaged by not pruning now. If it’s a dead branch or storm damaged, I may just cut it part way back now and do my final cut during late winter or early spring. Leaving a little dead material exposed is less risky than a heavy snow causing the entire limb to break off later.
For other pruning, starting too early can sometimes allow winter damage from cold entering through the unhealed wound unless the tree is completely dormant; dormancy used to be late November but it seems to be trending later the last few years.
There is actually some fall pruning that should occur and it mainly includes herbaceous perennials, plants that die back to the soil line when winter temperatures arrive. These are basically green-stemmed plants that can be pruned after two or three heavy frosts. These plants will then enter a dormant period and strengthen their root system while waiting for the coming of spring. Usually they can be pruned close to the ground. I try to apply 3 inches to 4 inches of mulch to help protect plants from winter damage from cold temperatures and drying winds that suck up soil moisture.
There are some differences in how herbaceous perennials like to be pruned so please research your own plants’ needs and prune accordingly. Pruning perennials in the fall helps with the early spring cleanup. If you miss pruning in the fall, they can still be pruned in the spring, although it’s a little messier than in the fall.
Here are a few herbaceous perennials that you might have in your yard or may want to consider planting:
Bearded Iris (Iris germanica)
Bee Balm (Monarda)
Bellflowers (Campanula)
Catmint (Nepeta)
Coneflowers (Rudbeckia)
Columbine (Aquilegia)
Daylily (Hemerocallis)
Phlox (Phlox paniculata)
Salvia (Salvia spp.)
As you prune your perennials back, take a little time and look for possible pests. Look for insect borer damage or disease as you make those cuts. The fresh cuts allow you to see insect tunnels that may not be noticeable otherwise. Remember to dispose of suspected diseased or infected plant material rather than composting it and possibly spreading the problem to other plants in your yard.
Happy fall and leaf raking!
A WSU Master Gardeners of Chelan County column appears weekly in The Wenatchee World. Lloyd Thompson is one of four columnists featured. Learn more, visit wwrld.us/cdmg or call (509) 667-6540.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone