Searching out your ancestors by “doing” genealogy has become a popular pastime. For many, there is an emotional and intellectual reward that can come with discovering the identity of their ancestors.
Family history is so much more than names and dates of ancestors on a sheet of paper. It’s stories and memories, family recipes and photographs, personal artifacts and traditions.
Digital technology and the internet have revolutionized the way large amounts of information can be reproduced, transferred and retrieved. Moving genealogical databases online made it possible for tens of millions more Americans to research their families in the comfort of their own homes.
The Wenatchee Valley has many resources for someone to learn more about their past. Individuals can utilize both WAGS (Wenatchee Area Genealogical Society) and the FamilySearch Center to search records near and far.
Genealogical resources help millions of people around the world discover their heritage and connect with family members, but did you know that you have access to those resources for free? All you need to do is visit the Wenatchee Area Genealogical Society or the Family History Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
The Wenatchee Area Genealogical Society (WAGS) is partnering with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints the week of Oct. 9-15 to host a Family History Celebration with a free Open House and Fair.
The events planned that week are perfect for novice and seasoned genealogists. With family friendly activities, even the smallest genealogist will be inspired to learn more about their family history.
The Family History Celebration week will offer FamilySearch Center tours, genealogy workshops and FamilySearch website access that will help participants learn to index records and research their family tree.
Here’s a list of Family History Celebration events:
Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022: Beginning at 4 p.m. the WAGS Library will be open for informal tours. At 6 p.m. WAGS will host a GladSong benefit concert at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee.
Monday, Oct. 10: At 2 p.m., Annette Burke Lyttle will give the presentation “Turn Family History Facts into Stories You Can Share” at Douglas County PUD, 1151 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee. For those unable to attend in person, a Zoom link is available by visiting
Wednesday, Oct. 12: At 7 p.m., Hank LuBean will offer the workshop “Getting Started in FamilySearch” at the FamilySearch Center at 667 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee. The workshop will cover basic genealogy knowledge.
Thursday, Oct. 13. At 7 p.m., LuBean will be offer the workshop “Beyond the Basics in FamilySearch” at the FamilySearch Center, providing more in-depth genealogy knowledge to all genealogy enthusiasts.
Saturday, Oct. 15: From 1 to 4 p.m., the FamilySearch Center will host an open house for anyone to see what the center has to offer.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone