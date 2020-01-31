East Wenatchee
Miss East Cascades orientation is Sunday
The Miss East Cascades Scholarship Organization invites young women between the ages of 17-25 to attend an orientation meeting noon Sunday in the conference room at Van Well Nursery, 2821 Grant Road. Candidates must live in one of the following counties: Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan, Kittitas or Grant.
The meeting will help answer questions and introduce the benefits of the program. This year’s competition will be held March 21 at the Numerica Performing Arts Center in Wenatchee. The winner will compete for the title of Miss Washington and potentially Miss America.
Candidates will receive one-on-one mentoring by local business owners and are involved in a special community service project. Each candidate will receive scholarship assistance.
For more information or to submit an application, visit misseastcascades.com.
— Cala Flamond, World staff
