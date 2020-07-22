Wenatchee
Registration open for Summer Survival Kits
The Wenatchee Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services has opened registration for its Summer Survival Kits for families.
Kits will include arts and crafts, games, activities, sports and more. Cost is $25 per kit for ages 7-11.
Registration ends July 28; families can pick up kits between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at 1350 McKittrick St.
To register, visit wwrld.us/2WT26pQ or call 888-3284.
— Cala Flamond, World staff
