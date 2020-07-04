Wenatchee
River Run Regatta planned for July 29
The Grand Columbia Council of the Scouts of America will host its 2020 River Run Regatta banquet 6-8 p.m. July 29. The event will be livestreamed on the Council website.
The program will include keynote speaker Terry Fossum who is an Eagle Scout, a Scoutmaster and is currently Vice President of the Inland Northwest Scouting Council. Also present will be Vice President of Development of the Grand Columbia Council Bruce Heiser will also highlight a special month of “Scout Me In” Activities and Grand Columbia Council President Dustin Brunson will share achievements and challenges of the past year, as well as present the 2020 goals.
For more for information, to donate or to watch the livestream visit grandcolumbia.org or contact 453-4795.
— Cala Flamond, World staff
Articles of Faith and Family Notebook run every weekend in the Family, Faith section. Submissions should be sent at least one week prior to desired publication to: Cala Flamond at The Wenatchee World, P.O. Box 1511, Wenatchee, WA 98807-1511; faxed to 661-6382; Fax submissions to 661-6382 or email to flamond@wenatcheeworld.com one week prior.