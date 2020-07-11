Summer camps are on at Wenatchee River Institute
LEAVENWORTH — The Wenatchee River Institute will be holding summer camps for kids entering grades 1-6. The camps are adapted for COVID-19 with small groups of campers and will be offered as long as Chelan County stays in Phase 1.5.
Camps will run 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and participants will be divided into age groups.
Campers will spend the time outdoors exploring the Institutes surrounding forest, river and grassy meadows. Groups will walk along the riverfront trail system and learn about the world and nature, play games and do art activities. Camp will vary each week with new themes and activities while also keeping weekly favorites.
Cost is $150 per week or $125 per week for Wenatchee River Institute members. Camp scholarships are also available. To register visit wenatcheeriverinstitute.org
For information contact Rebecca Ryan, 548-0181 ext.2 or email rryan@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org.
— Cala Flamond, World staff
