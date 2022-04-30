Purchase Access

East Wenatchee

Eastmont to offer a new transitional kindergarten program

The Eastmont School District has announced a new free full-day program called Transitional Kindergarten.

The program is for qualifying 4-year-old children and is intended as a Monday through Friday educational program to help students prepare for kindergarten the following year.

To be eligible for the program, children must be 4 years old by Aug. 31 and not eligible for kindergarten, must not have attended a high-quality early learning program, not eligible for Head Start or the Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program and must demonstrate need based upon the district’s screening process.

For information or to register, call (509) 884-7169.

Wenatchee

Registration open for Spring Youth Track and Field

The Wenatchee Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services is now accepting registrations for the Spring Youth Track and Field Program.

Eligible children are ages 7-10. Practices begin on May 9 at the Wenatchee High School.

Participants will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through June 2. Price is $37 for residents and $40 for non residents.

For information, call (509) 888-3284 or to register visit wenatcheewa.gov/register.

— Cala Flamond, World staff

Articles of Faith and Family Notebook run regularly on the Family, Faith page. Email flamond@wenatcheeworld.com to submit an item.



