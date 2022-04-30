Eastmont to offer a new transitional kindergarten program
The Eastmont School District has announced a new free full-day program called Transitional Kindergarten.
The program is for qualifying 4-year-old children and is intended as a Monday through Friday educational program to help students prepare for kindergarten the following year.
To be eligible for the program, children must be 4 years old by Aug. 31 and not eligible for kindergarten, must not have attended a high-quality early learning program, not eligible for Head Start or the Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program and must demonstrate need based upon the district’s screening process.
For information or to register, call (509) 884-7169.
Wenatchee
Registration open for Spring Youth Track and Field
The Wenatchee Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services is now accepting registrations for the Spring Youth Track and Field Program.
Eligible children are ages 7-10. Practices begin on May 9 at the Wenatchee High School.
Participants will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through June 2. Price is $37 for residents and $40 for non residents.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.