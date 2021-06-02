Throughout the Festival

Memorial Park Food Fair

Location: Memorial Park

Time: Food booths open daily 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Prices vary by vendor

Contact: Festival office, (509) 662-3616, appleblossom.org

Gesa Credit Union Entertainment Stage at Memorial ParkLocation: Memorial Park

Time: During lunch and dinner hours weekdays, and all day on weekends

Cost: Free

Contact: Festival office, (509) 662-3616, appleblossom.org

Confluence Health Apple Blossom Run, Virtual

Location: Virtual run

Time: Complete the course between June 3 and June 13

Cost: Free

More information: wwrld.us/3fIML3M

Contact: Sandy Loomer, (509) 433-3829, ext. 33829 or sandra.loomer@confluencehealth.org

9th Annual Blossoms and Brews Beer Garden

Location: Memorial Park

Time: 4 p.m. to end of music Monday through Thursday; noon to end of music, Friday through Sunday

Cost: $1 daily cover during week, $2 cover Fridays and Saturdays

Contact: Festival office, (509) 662-3616, appleblossom.org

Funtastic Shows Carnival

Location: Lincoln Park, 1410 S. Mission St., Wenatchee

Time: Grand opening is noon Friday; opens weekdays at 3 p.m., noon on Saturdays and 1 p.m. on Sundays

Cost: No gate fees, prices vary by ride

Contact: Festival office, (509) 662-3616, appleblossom.org

Saturday

Orchard Bar & Bites Apple Dessert Contest

Location: Walla Walla Point Park, behind Residence Inn Hotel

Time: Drop off dessert entries between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: cmayo@thehotelgroup.com

Sunday

Pepsi-Cola Youth Day

Location: Memorial Park

Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Festival office, (509) 662-3616, appleblossom.org

Art 4 Kidz

Location: Wenatchee Apple Blossom Festival Office

Time: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Festival office, (509) 662-3616, appleblossom.org

June 9

All Service Club And Community LuncheonLocation: Wenatchee Convention Center Grand Ballroom

Time: Noon to 2 p.m.

Cost: $25 or $225 for a table of 10

Contact: Festival office, (509) 662-3616, appleblossom.org

June 11

Classy Chassis Parade

Location: Eastmont Community Park

Time: Parade starts at 6 p.m.

Cost: Free to watch, $12 for participants and $35 for commercial participants.

Contact: (509) 886-6108

June 11-13

Arts & Crafts Fair

Location: Memorial Park

Time: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Cost: Free to attend

Contact: Festival office, (509) 662-3616, appleblossom.org

June 12

Stemilt and Keyes Fibre Community Parade

Location: Wenatchee Apple Blossom

Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free along parade route, $5 in Prime Parade Seating Area at Triangle Park

Contact: Festival office, (509) 662-3616, appleblossom.org

