Throughout the Festival
Memorial Park Food Fair
Location: Memorial Park
Time: Food booths open daily 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Prices vary by vendor
Gesa Credit Union Entertainment Stage at Memorial ParkLocation: Memorial Park
Time: During lunch and dinner hours weekdays, and all day on weekends
Cost: Free
Confluence Health Apple Blossom Run, Virtual
Location: Virtual run
Time: Complete the course between June 3 and June 13
Cost: Free
More information: wwrld.us/3fIML3M
Contact: Sandy Loomer, (509) 433-3829, ext. 33829 or sandra.loomer@confluencehealth.org
9th Annual Blossoms and Brews Beer Garden
Location: Memorial Park
Time: 4 p.m. to end of music Monday through Thursday; noon to end of music, Friday through Sunday
Cost: $1 daily cover during week, $2 cover Fridays and Saturdays
Funtastic Shows Carnival
Location: Lincoln Park, 1410 S. Mission St., Wenatchee
Time: Grand opening is noon Friday; opens weekdays at 3 p.m., noon on Saturdays and 1 p.m. on Sundays
Cost: No gate fees, prices vary by ride
Saturday
Orchard Bar & Bites Apple Dessert Contest
Location: Walla Walla Point Park, behind Residence Inn Hotel
Time: Drop off dessert entries between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: cmayo@thehotelgroup.com
Sunday
Pepsi-Cola Youth Day
Location: Memorial Park
Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free
Art 4 Kidz
Location: Wenatchee Apple Blossom Festival Office
Time: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
June 9
All Service Club And Community LuncheonLocation: Wenatchee Convention Center Grand Ballroom
Time: Noon to 2 p.m.
Cost: $25 or $225 for a table of 10
June 11
Classy Chassis Parade
Location: Eastmont Community Park
Time: Parade starts at 6 p.m.
Cost: Free to watch, $12 for participants and $35 for commercial participants.
Contact: (509) 886-6108
June 11-13
Arts & Crafts Fair
Location: Memorial Park
Time: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
Cost: Free to attend
June 12
Stemilt and Keyes Fibre Community Parade
Location: Wenatchee Apple Blossom
Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free along parade route, $5 in Prime Parade Seating Area at Triangle Park