Pack your lawn chair with the cup holder or maybe just a simple picnic blanket and head down to Memorial Park for some free jams during the Apple Blossom Festival. The GESA Credit Union Entertainment Stage will be hoppin’ throughout the 11-day festival.

Here’s the lineup:

Thursday

Noon: Apple Blossom Festival Royalty Welcome

12:10 p.m.: Chief For A Day

1 p.m.: St. Joseph’s Children’s Choir

1:30 p.m.: St. Paul’s School Choir

4 p.m.: Pioneer MS Folklorico

4:20 p.m.: Foothills Mariachi

4:40 p.m.: Orchard Mariachi

5 p.m.: Pioneer Mariachi

5:20 p.m.: Mariachi Azul

5:45 p.m.: Mariachi Azteca

6:10 p.m.: Mariachi Huenachi

7 p.m.: Desmadre Musical Band

FridayNoon: Troy Lindsay

2 p.m.: Pinnacles Prep Music & Dance

4 p.m.: Mike Bills

6 p.m.: Nate Weakley Project

8 p.m.: Artemidorus

Saturday12:30 p.m.: Wenatchee Big Band

2:30 p.m.: Whisky Trail

4:30 p.m.: Kevin Jones Band

6 p.m.: Aaron Crawford

8 p.m.: Stompin’ Ground

Sunday11 a.m.: Dance Creations

12:30 p.m.: Violet Sterling

1:30 p.m.: Art 4 Kidz Awards and Funnel Cake Eating Contest

2:30 p.m.: Fabulous Feet Dance Studio

4 p.m.: 2023 Follies promotion

4:10 p.m.: Gladsong

6 p.m.: Saddle Rockers

Monday11:30 a.m.: Orchard Middle School Band

Noon: Pioneer Middle School Band

12:30 p.m.: Foothills Middle School Jazz Band

4 p.m.: Imagery Dance

5:30 p.m.: Older and Wiser

TuesdayNoon: Eastmont High School Jazz Band

12:30 p.m.: Eastmont High School Mariachi

1:30 p.m.: Eastmont High School Choir

4 p.m.: Ranger and the “Re-Arrangers”

6 p.m.: Michael Carlos Band

WednesdayNoon: Eastmont Junior High Band

1 p.m.: Eastmont Junior High Choir

4 p.m.: Eastmont Bonga Marimba

5:30 p.m.: Fred Bauer Band

7:30 p.m.: Slingshot

May 5

Noon: Wenatchee High School Choirs

1 p.m.: Billy Allyn

4 p.m.: Lance Tigner and the Easy Street Men’s Choir

5:30 p.m.: La Elegancia del Valle

7:30 p.m.: Zion:D

May 6

Noon: Charlie Solbrig

2 p.m.: Gavin McLaughlin

4 p.m.: Eric Link

6 p.m.: Junk Belly

8 p.m.: Blink 180true

May 7

1 p.m.: 56th Army Band “Courage”

3 p.m.: Road Apple Roulette Raffle

3:10 p.m.: The Skiffs

4:30 p.m.: Dimestore Prophets

6:30 p.m.: Palmer Anthony

8 p.m.: Pre Func

May 8

Noon: Musikkapelle Leavenworth

1:30 p.m.: Stacy Jones Band

3 p.m.: An Daire Academy



