Assistant Fire Chief Jim Walkowski of Spokane District 9 on in May 2021 stokes a fire with pallets inside the Chelan County Fire Training Center Burn Building in Malaga. It was 98th annual Washington State Fire Fighters' Association Conference and Fire School and hosted in Wenatchee.

WENATCHEE — The Washington State Fire Fighters' Association is hosting their annual fire school at the Wenatchee Convention Center Thursday through Sunday.

The theme for the event is "Honoring the Past and Welcoming the Future," and will provide training to improve the safety of Washington's firefighters.



