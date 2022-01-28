On a snowy December day, hatchery manager Mat Maxey takes me on a tour of a brand new building at Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery.
I’ve watched this building being constructed since November 2020. Now it sits ready, awaiting the new year and the arrival of fish.
Those young salmon are outside right now, with ice forming over the surface of the raceways. Heavy recent snow means the mesh covers that protect them from predators must be raised to avoid collapse, allowing herons, kingfishers and ducks to devour any young fish they can seize. Protection from predators is just one of the benefits this new building will provide. But the most important is the ability to re-use our water.
Inside this large structure are four massive tanks, each holding around 25,000 gallons of water. About 70,000 of our spring Chinook can occupy each tank. They are shaped like huge, wide funnels, with a drain at the center and another at the side. Solid waste will drain from the center with about 25% of the water. The remaining 75% will be pulled from the side drain and treated for re-use.
Given a hatchery’s critical need for a constant year-round supply of cold, oxygen-rich water, and our location in a near-desert, this system could help us make the most of the water we have.
We have pure, pathogen-free well water to use, but the supply is limited and can’t sustain our full operation. That means the system will run mostly on river water, which arrives sometimes carrying parasites and diseases from wild fish. The water must be treated to keep the recirculating system free of contamination.
There are two steps to treatment. The first is a fine-mesh filter which can remove anything larger than 20 microns. The second is a chamber of high-powered ultraviolet lights. Once the water has passed through these two steps, it is safe and clean enough to go into the fish tanks.
Fish, like humans, have to breathe oxygen, but their oxygen is delivered in water. After the water is pulled out for re-use, it must be stripped of the extra carbon dioxide they, like ourselves, breathe out. So the water passes first through one filter to remove solids, then through another kind of filter to remove the CO2. Then it must be re-oxygenated.
This is easily achieved by allowing water to pour over a small waterfall, mixing with the air. By adding additional oxygen, we can handle 100% re-use of the water supply for short periods. After another UV treatment, it can go back into the tanks.
To keep the water in the recirculating system at a stable temperature, well water can be used to cool the filtered river water in summer and warm it in winter. Groundwater is much less affected by air temperature. And in emergencies, we can bypass filtration and treatment and let the river water flow in. So the system has built-in flexibility.
Unlike our external raceways, these tanks are housed inside a new building, designed to blend in with our historic structures in keeping with our status as a National Historic Landmark.
I asked Mat if it was a problem that the fish aren’t experiencing natural light. He pointed out that the lighting system is set so the bulbs will dim on and off in the same pattern of night and day as outside, mimicking nature. This is critical, he said, to keep the fish on the same biocycle as those outside to trigger natural responses like smolting. Smolting is when young fish shed their camouflaged scales and grow silvery ones, as well as going through other, less-visible changes in preparation for migration.
This kind of recirculating aquaculture system is not new. But it hasn’t been tried yet on spring Chinook salmon for year-round production. That’s why this is a pilot project.
Mat said the first set of roughly 62,000 salmon will go into one of the tanks in January or February. If things go well, they’ll be released in April along with their brethren in the outside raceways. When the next generation of salmon (currently in the nursery) are marked and tagged in June, many will go into the circular tanks. After a five-year trial, the hatchery will present the results to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which funds Leavenworth, Entiat and Winthrop national fish hatcheries to mitigate for the impact of the Grand Coulee Dam.
If results are good, “we hope to do a full build-out,” said Mat, shifting the majority of fish production into enclosed circular tanks like these and saving huge amounts of water to benefit the fish and wildlife of Icicle Creek.
Given, too, the increasing local human population and the huge numbers of visitors relying on water for everyday use and recreation, that’s good news for everyone.
Julia Pinnix is visitor services manager for Leavenworth Fisheries Complex. The mission of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is working with others to conserve, protect and enhance fish, wildlife, plants and their habitats. For information, visit fws.gov.