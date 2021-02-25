Fish Tales

On a golden autumn day, the reflection of bright yellow leaves in the river was broken by the movement of dark red fish. Leaning over the rail of a bridge, I could see salmon jockeying for position over the cobbles of the riverbed. Throughout October and well into November, visitors to Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery could expect to see coho salmon in Icicle Creek. They haven’t always been there, but thanks to the work of many partners, returns were strong enough to support fishing in 2020.
Salmon in the Columbia River were heavily overfished in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Coupled with major changes to the river itself from dam-building, along with other impacts that wrecked or blocked fish habitat, coho vanished from the mid- and upper-Columbia River basin. Just in the past 20 years, the human population of Washington State has increased 30 percent, placing huge pressure on our natural resources.
But rivers teeming with salmon don’t have to be a thing of the past. That’s a goal of the Leavenworth Fisheries Complex, one we share with partners like the Yakama Nation Fisheries (YNF). Spring Chinook are raised at Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery, which return in May and June and are spawned in August. The timing for coho salmon is different, with adults returning from September to November. That means two different kinds of salmon can be raised in one facility,
rotating through different spaces. YNF began reintroducing coho to the Wenatchee River in 1999, using fish from the lower Columbia River at first but developing a locally-adapted broodstock capable of surviving the long, difficult journey from the ocean.
Adult coho are held at Leavenworth NFH, spawned on-site, and fertilized eggs placed in the nursery. Once the eggs are stable enough to travel, YNF transports them down to the Columbia Gorge for rearing, where there is more space and water available than at Leavenworth NFH. A portion of these young fish (approximately half the program needs) are returned to the hatchery for their final couple of months, allowing them time to acclimate to the unique scent of the water. They are released in Icicle Creek, so they will return here as adults, tracking their home stream by scent.
But Leavenworth NFH is not the only place we partner with YNF on restoring coho. Our staff at Winthrop National Fish Hatchery also raises a portion of the Methow coho program on site, from eggs to release into the Methow River.
The Methow historically may have produced tens of thousands of coho, making them a dominant part of the river ecosystem and a critical source for ocean nutrients to fuel all other life there. Building that population back up benefits the whole Methow River ecology. But today’s river has been heavily altered in other ways, too. Dikes block passage into side channels critical for young coho. Logging, agriculture, road-building, and house construction cause erosion into the river, choking it with sediment. Recent big fires also released silt and ash into the water. Habitat restoration projects are an important part of recovery of coho populations. Our Complex’s Mid Columbia Fish and Wildlife Conservation Office works with YNF on projects like the restoration of Hancock Springs, an area with vital coldwater springs that feeds into the Methow River, to try and repair some of the past damage to the river system.
That coho reintroduction efforts are succeeding is evident by the opening of a seasonal fishery in Icicle Creek. That’s not the only location to benefit. Additional openings in the Wenatchee River below Tumwater Dam, on the Methow River below Winthrop NFH, and in the Columbia River benefit tribes and the public. I see YNF staff daily when coho are present at Leavenworth NFH. All of them tell me how much they enjoy working hands-on with these remarkable fish. And many bring their families to the rivers to catch them, celebrating with other anglers the joy of reeling in a lively salmon.
Julia Pinnix is visitor services manager for Leavenworth Fisheries Complex.