When temperatures hit record highs, as they have in our area recently, everyone feels it. But hot air also means quickly warming water in our rivers. How do fish handle high temps?
For migrating salmon, higher temperatures mean using up stored fats intended for the journey home, for spawning efforts and for nourishing eggs. The timing of returns, travel and rest periods is finely tuned. Mess with that system and fish die. It’s not good news.
What is good news is that partners in the Columbia River basin have already been working on protecting places known to have cold water that’s good for fish. From nonprofits like the Western Rivers Conservancy and Cascade Fisheries, agencies like Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and Chelan County Natural Resource Department, tribes like the Yakama Nation and Colville Confederated Tribes, to the federal Bureau of Reclamation and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, organizations that care about fish buy land to protect water, plan projects to restore habitat, and work together to take action to keep water cool and clean.
When our hatcheries were built in the late 1930s and early 1940s, the planners knew reliable sources of water were key to success in fish survival. Entiat National Fish Hatchery (NFH) has water from a well-known spring, historically used to help build the highway up Entiat Valley. Our hatchery in Winthrop has spring water too. Both hatcheries can pull water from these wells and also from the rivers. By blending water from different sources, they can manage temperatures and control growth rates of the fish. And both have chillers inside the nurseries to further cool the water for the eggs and young fish which is so critical at this early stage of life.
Leavenworth NFH has a unique advantage: water from the alpine. Although the hatchery was established with wells and rights to draw water from both Icicle Creek and the Wenatchee River, its most important summer source has always been from Snow and Nada lakes in the nearby mountains. In fact, accessing that water source was one of the first tasks undertaken by Bureau of Reclamation (Bureau) engineers, before even breaking ground on the hatchery itself.
Our hatcheries were built by the Bureau to mitigate for Grand Coulee Dam’s impact on migrating fish like salmon and steelhead. No fish can pass that dam. Hatcheries were seen as the solution. Bureau engineers dreamed big in those days, not just at Grand Coulee. Their ambition at Leavenworth NFH was to drill a tunnel through solid granite underneath Snow Lake, a feat undertaken only once before worldwide.
It took a year to build the small dams that held back water in Snow and Nada lakes, to dig out the 2,250-foot tunnel through the granite, and to install the valves to manage water flow. Just one of the valves weighed 2,800 pounds and had to be hauled up a 30-inch wide trail on a sledge pulled by horses! Water started flowing October 16, 1939.
That system still functions, albeit with a newer valve, releasing water during summer, when cold water is most critically needed. Some of that water is diverted into the hatchery and to the Cascade Orchard Irrigation Company, but much of it stays in Icicle Creek and cools off the stream, much to the relief of the fish and other aquatic life.
Human engineers can achieve great things; but so can natural engineers like beavers. The Wenatchee Beaver Project, managed by Trout Unlimited and supported by the Leavenworth NFH, captures beavers causing problems for humans and moves them onto public land, where they can build dams to their heart’s content. These natural dams trap precious water in our dry landscape, which trickle cool water into streams all year long, lowering temperatures and benefiting fish. You can occasionally see beavers at our hatcheries in Winthrop and Leavenworth in our old fish ponds, awaiting transport to new locations where their form of engineering is appreciated.
Creative, science-based approaches to providing cool water for healthy fish pay off in tough years like this one. We have enough fish for the next generation at Leavenworth NFH already, with excess fish surplused to various tribes for subsistence needs or to help fish production programs elsewhere. As we move deeper into summer, we hope for the best as spring Chinook continue coming in at Winthrop and Leavenworth hatcheries and summer Chinook start arriving at Entiat NFH. We do all we can to welcome our fish home and keep them cool until it is time to spawn. Thanks to the plans made eighty years ago, and to more recent efforts with many partners, our fish stand a good chance of making it.
Julia Pinnix is visitor services manager for Leavenworth Fisheries Complex. The mission of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is working with others to conserve, protect and enhance fish, wildlife, plants and their habitats. For information, visit fws.gov.