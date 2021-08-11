LEAVENWORTH — From the viewing platform at Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery, adult spring Chinook salmon appear as long shadows with occasional white patches, gliding back and forth in the concrete holding ponds. They may look peaceful, but wild changes are happening within their bodies as the season for spawning fast approaches.
These salmon have not eaten since they left the ocean in May. But the food they devoured in the ocean has been sustaining them, stored as fat in the tissues of their body. But not all their stored fat is available for themselves. A substantial amount is held back for the future. Not for their own future, since they will soon die, but for the future of their species.
The same processes driving salmon to reproduce also pillage materials from the body of the fish. Minerals are drawn from the bones, allowing them to transform into cartilage and reshape the very structure of the fish. Salmon develop elongated, frightening jaws and teeth to make themselves more intimidating, which helps males fight off other males and females to defend their gravel nests (called redds). Fats are used to develop eggs, a critical biological task. Eggs can be more than 20% of the weight of a female salmon!
Our spring Chinook typically produce about 4,000 eggs each. But size matters: the bigger the female, the more eggs she can produce. Bigger females also get the best egg-laying spots and have better success defending their spot and protecting the eggs they lay. The largest females in a population get as much as a twenty-three-fold advantage over their sisters!
Another physical change takes place in adults nearing spawning time, too. They change color. Ocean foods are rich in carotenoids. These migrate into the skin and turn it red. But they also protect the skin from deteriorating and boost the immune system.
These beneficial compounds also concentrate in salmon eggs, giving them their characteristic pink, orange, and red tones. The higher the concentration of carotenoids, the more disease resistance the eggs have and the more likely they are to survive developing into young fish.
But there’s a downside to being a bright red egg. That red color is very attractive to predators! That’s why not all eggs are brightly colored, because sometimes being pale means not getting eaten.
When a female releases her eggs into the water, they immediately begin to take up water and also become increasingly tough and resistant to breaking. But what happens if people recreating in the river step on the redds? That’s a question a lot of people have been asking in Leavenworth, because numbers of people in Icicle Creek and the Wenatchee River are now in the tens of thousands each summer. Studies on trout redds reveal that trampling can have a real impact. Mortality rates vary between 43% and 96%.
But our hatchery fish, though they don’t know it, are likely to have great success reproducing because we assist. We do our best to keep the fish cool in their holding ponds so they survive the heat of summer. We separate males and females into two different ponds to reduce aggression, as males will fight over who gets to be closest to the females, and the ruckus uses up valuable energy. And when the females are “ripe” and ready to lay eggs, we collect their eggs, ensure they are fertilized, and place them in chilled incubators to develop in the quiet, darkened nursery.
Spawning time, which begins in mid-August, is one of my favorite parts of the year. Each bowl of eggs is unique, glowing with color and hope for the future. As I wash them carefully and pour them into trays, alongside volunteers and staff all working together, I already look forward to the years ahead, when the survivors of this year’s eggs return from the ocean to lay their own eggs. The wheel of life rolls on.
Julia Pinnix is visitor services manager for Leavenworth Fisheries Complex. The mission of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is working with others to conserve, protect and enhance fish, wildlife, plants and their habitats. For information, visit fws.gov.