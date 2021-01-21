Fish hatcheries sound like running water. Even in winter, the sound permeates the atmosphere. But the sound palette changes from one season to the next.
As the cold bites down harder at the bottom of the year, Entiat National Fish Hatchery switches to drawing river water into its system, weaning young fish off well water. This “naturalizes the growth cycle,” said hatchery manager Craig Chisam, putting the fish on the same conditions they would experience if they were in the wild. Challenges arise with keeping ice from clogging the water intake, but a new alarm system installed in December should help staff track conditions.
Winter has been mild so far at Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery. Even during the Christmas season, water ran high in Icicle Creek, a noisy gurgling race. The open water allowed flocks of ducks to loiter, waiting for opportunities to creep under netting and nab spring Chinook fingerlings. When a pair of eagles arrived close to Christmas and began pursuing ducks up and down the river, the hatchery staff cheered! Predation is always a problem, especially when winter seals off other options. Herons, kingfishers, mink and otters are drawn to hatchery ponds burgeoning with healthy young fish.
Staff keep a sharp eye not only on predators but on water temperature. Leavenworth’s spring Chinook salmon eggs, sheltered in the nursery since August, have hatched, and thousands of alevins squirm in the trays, feeding off the yolk sacs their mothers provided. They are immersed in well water, pure and free of pathogens, but well water is also warm, insulated by the heat of the earth. To keep the alevins from developing too quickly, the well water is run through a chiller, cooling the water down below 40 degrees Fahrenheit. A constant engine roar joins the rush of piped water in the darkened nursery. Winter power outages can shut the chiller down and allow temperatures to spike into the 40s, shocking and potentially harming the developing fish. An alarm system helps here, too, calling staff at all hours to race in and problem-solve.
Winthrop National Fish Hatchery gets the coldest weather of the three hatcheries in our Complex. They shovel snow while it rains in Leavenworth. As December counted its last days, they counted 18 inches of base snowpack. This season has brought single-digit temps, but no ice has yet clogged their intake, as the upper Methow River is spring-fed. It only freezes when temperatures fall below zero for multiple days in a row. Yet even in the cold, the sound of water running steadily through the ponds and raceways permeates the place. Water gathers oxygen when it tumbles over stones or, at the hatchery, shoves through holes in screens as it drops into the ponds. The noise of running water is deliberate.
Only in the settling ponds does the water become quiet, the energy of movement lost. In stillness, fragments of waste are dropped, collecting in mud. The water that trickles away from these ponds is cleaner, returning to the Methow or Icicle or Entiat rivers to flow into the mighty Columbia and out to the Pacific Ocean, hundreds of miles downstream. Our hatcheries follow strict guidelines to ensure the water that leaves our hatcheries meets state standards.
But we aim even higher. At Entiat, a manufactured wetland has grown to encompass a broad, low-lying swathe, trapping water used for raising salmon and filtering it through sedge and cattail. The water, instead of flowing away, seeps back down into the ground, feeding into the wells, pumped back up for another turn through the gills of young fish, purified by plants and soil.
At Leavenworth, deep into this winter season, construction is underway to create a new recirculating aquaculture system. Water coming into the hatchery will run around and around new circular ponds, refreshed through filters, leaving more water in the rivers for wild fish to thrive.
The water cycle every schoolchild studies is alive at our hatcheries. The water sings in the nurseries, in the raceways and in the rivers, following paths we manage for the greatest benefit to the American people. Our fish are your fish; the water breathes life into them, sends them forth and brings them home.
Julia Pinnix is visitor services manager for Leavenworth Fisheries Complex. The mission of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is working with others to conserve, protect and enhance fish, wildlife, plants and their habitats. For information, visit fws.gov.