Most any vegetable or herb grown in a traditional garden can also be grown in a container suited to your available space, whether it’s a windowsill, apartment balcony or even by your doorstep.
Plants grown in a container need the same things as those grown in the ground: healthy soil, light, sufficient water and fertilizer.
Once you have determined the space, choose a container that fits it. Almost anything will do, from a planter to a bushel basket to a hanging basket. Be sure the container has drain holes and add coarse gravel in the bottom to ensure adequate drainage. Then choose vegetables and herbs that will grow successfully in that limited space. For example, most herbs, green onions, radishes and lettuce will grow well in 6- to 10-inch containers.
Tomatoes, peppers, carrots and beets need a container equivalent to a five-gallon bucket or larger, particularly if you plan to grow more than one plant in an individual container. Check for varieties that have been developed for container gardening.
Do not use garden soil when container gardening. Instead, buy a good quality potting soil that includes material such as peat moss and vermiculite that help retain moisture and add air space necessary for healthy root growth.
You can plant seeds directly into your containers or transplant seedlings. Proper spacing is important. For spacing, follow the seed packet’s recommendation for row spacing. If possible, consider planting more than one type of plant in a container as closer spacing increases yield at harvest time.
As with other plants, different vegetables and herbs have different light needs. Although most prefer full sunlight, some can tolerate shade better than others. Check your seed packet or catalog for light requirements. One advantage of container gardening is that your plants are mobile and can be moved to take advantage of sunlight or shade as needed.
Proper watering is critical to successful container gardening. Container grown plants often need daily watering, particularly during the heat of summer. If you’re not using a water meter, your finger becomes your water gauge. Poke it gently a few inches into the soil to check for moisture. If it’s dry, it’s time to water.
Herbs will tolerate more dryness than tomatoes and many quick-growing vegetables. It can be difficult to re-moisten potting soil once it’s too dried out so be vigilant in checking. Keep the soil evenly moist after planting seeds until they are well-established seedlings.
Your vegetables and herbs will also need fertilizer to replace nutrients as they are used up by the plants, especially as their soil is limited in the container. Liquid, dry and time-release fertilizers are available. Choose the one that works best for your situation and follow the directions on the label.
Weeds can find their way into container plants just like in gardens. The best way to control them is to pull them out whenever you see them pop up. WSU does not recommend using herbicides in containers.
Check your plants regularly for evidence of disease or insect damage. For advice on the best options to handle these problems, contact the WSU Master Gardener Plant Diagnosis Clinic at chelanmastergardeners@gmail.com. Our phone and live clinics are not being held currently due to the coronavirus pandemic.
As with in-ground gardens, container gardens can produce fresh, healthy, delicious vegetables and herbs, as well as the satisfaction of knowing that they have flourished under your tender loving care.
