February is a month of special days. It’s Black History Month. It’s mid-winter break month to get away for some skiing or sunshine. The midpoint of this 28-day month is Valentine’s Day, followed by Presidents’ Day. And, of course, it all kicks off with Groundhog Day on Feb. 2.

I’ve never been to Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania on Feb. 2, but I’m intrigued by the annual tradition that has put that small town on the map. The yearly pursuit of Punxsutawney Phil searching for his shadow has earned that cave-dwelling rodent celebrity status.



