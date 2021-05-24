QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department has hired four new employees — a records clerk, two patrol officers and an animal shelter assistant.
Norma Avalos was hired as the new records clerk for the department. She worked for the Mattawa police Department for two-and-a-half years. Different life events and experiences over the years prevented her from being able to serve as an officer, but she still wanted to make a difference in the law enforcement field in any capacity she could.
One of the new officers, Jerry Martinez, said he decided to go into the law enforcement profession because he grew up in Los Angeles, California, and wanted to be a better example to be able to give people better experiences with law enforcement than what he saw and experienced in California. “I’m actually here for them (the public) despite what they see on the news; community always comes first,” Martinez said.
Martinez lives in East Wenatchee and was a 911 dispatcher for RiverCom for two years as he attended the police academy before being hired by QPD.
Jessica Diaz was also hired from East Wenatchee to be an officer. She has worked in corrections, dispatch for the Washington State Patrol and as a victim advocate for the Chelan County Prosecutor’s Office. She said she is excited to build new friendships in the community.
The fourth hire was Jamie Westby as an animal shelter assistant. The police department oversees the animal shelter operations. Westby said she has always been passionate about the Quincy community and had grown up with animals her whole life. She said her passion originates in large part to her experience showing horses in 4-H for 10 years. She was a paraprofessional at Quincy Middle School prior to her new employment with the shelter.