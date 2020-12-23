Photo 2.jpg

Anna Hirsch received a $100 gift card to the local store of her choice for her winning Christmas Card design

Every year, The Wenatchee World's Christmas card design contest draws a range of very talented submissions from students around the area — and this year was no exception. 

World staffers this December selected a design from Anna Hirsch, pictured above, as the winner from more than three-dozen entries. 

Anna's design, which was framed as a keepsake for her, also won her a $100 gift card to a local store of her choice. Her artwork will be featured on The World's holiday cards, which are sent out to a range of customers and clients. 

You can explore the rest of our 2020 entries in the gallery below. 

