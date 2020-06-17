Gardens are therapeutic, whether enjoying the pleasures of your own or strolling through an open public garden (while social distancing, of course). Studies show our mental health improves when we’re out literally smelling the roses, growing food plants, or getting important exercise digging, deadheading and all those tasks that are part and parcel to gardening.
The glaring reality of this is evident during our coronavirus lockdown. Folks who can get outside in their own gardens —whether limited to a few flowers or vegetables in balcony containers or a full-blown landscape. Both settings are rewarding, especially now.
What a joy observing a fat bumblebee wiggling into each tubular cup on a hollyhock as my husband Pat and I sit on the patio during a coffee break. Or we marvel at that lush green horseradish attempting to overtake nearby pepper plants in our raised beds.
Pat experiments with his half dozen pepper plants of varying heat intensities, while I toss out saved marigold seeds around our raised beds. These are saved in a shoe box from last fall’s crop. They don’t need much raised bed space and their cheerful yellow and oranges add yet one more positive note to our garden that includes tomatoes, herbs and other vegetables. It’s not just food plants, but also food for the soul.
Visiting an open public garden is uplifting too. Our WSU/Chelan Master Gardener plots at the Community Education Garden (CEG) are a little ragged due to coronavirus restrictions, but still a pleasure for visitors. Gov. Inslee gave permission for us to continue food production that will help local food banks. This enables us to short video lessons on how to grow vegetables and herbs on Facebook (visit our page at facebook.com/wsuchelanmastergardeners).
The CEG at the northwest corner of Western and Springwater avenues in Wenatchee, the Xeric Garden (in cooperation with Chelan PUD) in Walla Walla Park, East Wenatchee’s Japanese Garden at 9th Street and Eastmont Avenue — these are all inviting little oases for visitors to replenish their need for getting out and enjoying our beautiful area during this time of uncertainty.
We garden writers are fortunate to interact with Wenatchee World features editor Marco Martinez these last dozen years. When I spotted him at our education garden, he remarked how he enjoys visiting.
“I visit the CEG because it provides me a much-needed mental break from all the stresses and worries happening in my everyday life,” he explains. “While I’m there, I don’t think about the pandemic, the struggling economy, the politics involved in dealing with the pandemic, etc. My mind simply absorbs the beauty of the garden. I like visiting the different areas and gleaning ideas for my own home. Granted, I haven’t put any ideas into practice, but it’s fun to consider the possibilities,” he concludes.
Enthusiasm for getting out, walking local trails, parks and gardens seems to promote friendly hellos and smiles, even conversations while social distancing.
Emailing fellow Master Gardener Emilie Fogle, I asked how she’s doing after facing some life-altering experiences this past year. She took the time to share her enjoyment of getting outside and gardening.
“Yes, growing things, getting outside and the solitude are probably highest on my list of reasons why gardening is such a comfort,” she says. “Every year, without fail, you make plans. You visualize what abundance you will have. Every year something doesn’t work out. Every year you discover or are able to do something unexpected. I absolutely love that I will learn something new, every year. I’m amused by myself and others ‘complaining’ about our abundant harvests in the fall. I contribute to our food bank when I can.”
She emphasizes, “Growing things is most definitely my happy place!”
If you’re interested in reading the WSU/Master Gardener publication on Therapeutic Gardening, go to wwrld.us/3fovATa.
A WSU Master Gardeners of Chelan County column appears weekly in The Wenatchee World. Mary Fran McClure is one of four columnists featured. To learn more, visit wwrld.us/cdmg or call 667-6540.