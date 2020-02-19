It’s been a mild winter, the days are getting longer, and we gardeners are impatient to get our hands into the soil. But why wait? You can get ahead of the game by starting your seeds indoors.
Advance seed starting has many advantages. Perhaps the most important is a controlled environment for fragile new seedlings. Indoors, you can protect them from damaging winds, heavy rains or hail. Tiny seeds can be more carefully sown in flats than in garden beds. Some plants, like tomatoes or peppers, will not mature at all in northern climates unless started indoors.
The most important consideration before starting any plant is the quality of the seeds.
Poor quality seeds will produce poor quality plants no matter how much care you give them. Parent plants must have good genetics and high vigor. Most of us will purchase garden seeds from nurseries, garden supply stores or catalogs. Be sure your seeds come from a reputable supplier.
Did you buy seeds last year and didn’t get around to planting them all? You may be able to use them this year. It depends on what they are and how they were stored. Kept cool and dry, some seeds may last several years. Beet, squash and tomato seeds may remain viable for four years or more under proper storage conditions. Others, such as onion, parsley and parsnip seeds, generally don’t remain viable more than one year.
Regardless of what they are, seeds that spent the winter in an open package in your utility drawer or garden shed will not give you good results. Even if some do germinate, the resulting plants are likely to be spindly and weak.
The second consideration is your starting medium. Avoid using garden soil. Though it may produce good results in your garden, it tends to contain weed seeds, insects and pathogens that should not be brought indoors. Most garden soil becomes crusty and does not drain well under indoor conditions.
Optimum seed germination will occur in a porous mix. Most commercial seed-starting mixes contain vermiculite, perlite and sphagnum moss. This provides a spongy, friable medium that promotes good root development. Commercial mixes also contain some amendments to provide nutrition for the seedling once it begins development.
Plan to start your seeds six to 10 weeks before planting them in your garden. A plug flat that will accommodate 72 seedlings, a seedling tray sized to accommodate the flat and a clear plastic dome tray cover are useful pieces of equipment for seed starting. This setup costs about $4.50. While you can use a variety of containers for seed starting, proper equipment is well worth the investment.
Place the plug flat in the seedling tray and fill each cell with starting mix and saturate it thoroughly. Place one or more seeds in each cell, planting them to the recommended depth — usually as deep as the seeds are wide. You will probably want to put more than one type of seed in your flat, so be sure to label the cells.
It’s easy to get cells confused, and many tiny seedlings look the same. Place the dome over the tray to keep the environment moist, and place the tray in a warm place. Remove the dome once seeds have sprouted to reduce the risk of damping off. Be sure your new seedlings have adequate light.
After two sets of true leaves have developed, transplant your seedlings into 3-inch pots filled with good-quality potting soil. Here your plants can spend some time developing strong stems and roots, until they are ready to face the outside world.
A WSU Master Gardeners of Chelan County column appears weekly in The Wenatchee World. Connie Mehmel is one of four columnists featured. To learn more about the program, visit wwrld.us/cdmg or call 667-6540.