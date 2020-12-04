Community Cultural Center of Tonasket
Help Keep the CCC Going!
The CCC has an interesting history of taking an old building (once a Studebaker dealership) and creating a space and atmosphere that is welcoming to diverse groups of people in our community. We have regularly brought community theater, excellent musical entertainment both local and beyond, local art, and educational programs of local history, nature, and after school programs for young people. The Coronavirus pandemic has stopped most of our programs where people could gather, with the loss felt individually and by the community as a whole. Our organization is holding on until we are able to "get to the other side" of our shared situation. During this time we have been able to provide a fire relief effort and the distribution of food to families in need. Our event income has been devastated while much of our overhead continues. We look to support from our members, grants, and donations from people who care about rural community. Funds would be used for general operations.
Garden Terrace Senior Living
Getting Seniors Off The Street!
Garden Terrace provides financially vulnerable seniors a safe and secure apartment that they can call home. Currently 20 residents must park on busy Emerson Avenue which is dangerous, especially in the winter. We can now lease the empty land with room for 15 new parking spaces adjacent to our small resident parking lot. But, we need your help to clear the land and pave the new, desperately needed, off street parking!
Greater Leavenworth Museum
Relocation of the Greater Leavenworth Museum
The Leavenworth story is unique; from native peoples to the railroad, to logging, to agriculture, to our transformation into a Bavarian Village. In 2019, we decided to relocate the Upper Valley Museum to downtown Leavenworth, rename it to the Greater Leavenworth Museum, and open it in Spring 2020. The pandemic delayed our start until mid-October. Because of this delay, our operating expenses, such as rent and utilities, have continued with no revenues to offset them. Your gift to the Greater Leavenworth Museum will help bridge that gap and ensure our viability into the future so that we can tell our extraordinary story.
Green Okanogan
Recycling Continued
At Green Okanogan our commitment to recycling remains as strong as ever. In 2019, our customer base increased by 16% and we reached a landmark goal of one million pounds of material recycled. Though we had to close our facility for six weeks in the spring of 2020 due to Covid-19, our all-volunteer staff enthusiastically returned in mid-April as essential services reopened. Recyclables piled up while we were closed, but now we are back at it, collecting and baling product in our effort to take care of the Earth. Your contributions will help us to keep things running smoothly and make up for loss of income due to the cancellation of recycling service contracts at yearly events. The profits from these events normally carry us through the winter months when we do very little shipping and thrift store sales are down.
Habitat for Humanity - Greater Wenatchee
Affordable Housing for Low-Income Families
Habitat For Humanity exists to provide a hand-up for low-income families by offering affordable, safe housing. We acquire land within a price range that will keep the total cost of the home affordable for very low and low-income families or individuals. Homes are constructed using donated or discounted new materials and use volunteer labor whenever possible to keep the cost as low as possible. Homes are sold to the homeowners upon completion using a no-profit, affordable interest mortgage amortized over 25 to 30 years.
Hand in Hand Immigration Services
Fulfilling the American Dream of U.S. Citizenship
Hand in Hand assists legal residents fulfill a lifetime dream: becoming a U.S. citizen. We do that in two ways: first, we provide English and civics classes necessary to pass the challenging citizenship exam; second, we help legal residents process the complicated paperwork necessary to become a U.S. citizen. Most of our clients became legal residents under President Ronald Reagan and are known as "green card" holders. They hold jobs (many as "essential workers"), pay taxes, and have permanent legal status to live in the United States, but because they are not U.S. citizens, they cannot vote or serve on a jury. Our clients tell us that becoming a U.S. citizen is a lifelong goal. Attending a citizenship ceremony is an emotional experience, something that makes all of us feel proud to be Americans. Hand in Hand operates in a frugal manner, with just 3 employees. In 2019, Hand in Hand helped over 170 legal residents become U.S. citizens. The pandemic has made fundraising and donations more challenging for us. However, we are proud to say that even during the Governor's "stay-home" order, we have been able to assist clients in a virtual manner. With your generous support, we will continue to assist legal residents - your neighbors and co-workers - fulfill the American Dream of becoming U.S. citizens.
Heritage Heights
Help Us Sustain an Essential Community Service
Heritage Heights as an assisted living facility is on the front-line of the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of the initial shut downs and restrictions on residents' freedom of movement, our occupancy has fallen to 80%. While the restrictions have eased and outdoor visitation is now allowed by the Department of Health, we continue to provide a safe environment for the residents of Heritage Heights and bring in new residents who need a level of care beyond what they can access in their own homes. Heritage Heights has been fortunate to be free of infection through the pandemic to date and we work closely with Chelan Douglas County Health to take appropriate precautions. While we have received financial aid from the Payroll Protection Plan, Medicaid Provider Relief Fund, and a legislative grant from the State of Washington, we still seek support to fill the gap in our operating revenues. Extraordinary expenses like heaters for our outside visiting areas require nimble response. Your donation will help sustain an essential community service that is so important for our vulnerable, aging residents.
Hope Care Clinic
Providing Healthcare to Neighbors in Need
Hope Care Clinic, formerly Lighthouse Clinic, provides compassionate, quality, low-cost medical and dental care to our most vulnerable neighbors in North Central Washington. Hope Care Clinic welcomes all who come through our doors without a lengthy intake process. Fees are nominal and waived as needed. Most patients come to us requiring urgent treatment. Timely care is vital, not only to treat current pain and symptoms, but to promote overall health. Our patients are able to return home, continue working, and avoid costly hospitalization. Fallout from the Covid pandemic has left many in our valley without jobs and health insurance. The need in our valley for low-cost healthcare that is simple to access for the uninsured is greater than ever — it changes lives! Join us in spreading the gift of health.
Icicle Creek Center for the Arts
Keep the Arts Vibrant
Just like the wildfires that have ravaged the forests around us, displacing people and wildlife, the current pandemic has done the same to the arts. Artists have lost their places to create and perform in our community and worldwide. Icicle Creek wants to change this. For the last several months we have live-streamed concerts from our venues, giving these artists a place to express themselves, but we want to do more. With your help we can restore creativity, continue to provide arts education for youth and adults, and keep the arts vibrant throughout North Central Washington. Please consider making a generous gift today so Icicle Creek Center for the Arts can continue to bring the arts to life.
Ingalls Creek Enrichment Center
Expand Community REACH Internships
Support college students through mentoring, and place them in internships with the local nonprofits you love best. The Ingalls Creek REACH program builds on 7 years of growing service partnerships between skilled, reliable, faith-inspired college-age interns and regional service agencies. Past placements include Upper Valley MEND, Dwelling Place, Cornerstone Community, Upper Valley Connections, Small Miracles, and Parque Pardrinos at Methow Park. Your gift today advances hands-on community service and shapes the lives of young adults through a proven residential summer service learning program. Help expand the impact. We call can do more when we do it together!
IRIS
Create a Curriculum Using NCW Success Stories
Studies show that the more you feel connected to a place, the more likely you are to care for it. Since 2005 IRIS has gathered and shared more than 600 stories from past and current residents that help connect us to the landscapes, generations, and sectors across NCW. Highlighting a rich history of success, these stories provide examples of how to care for our lands and waters, build thriving lives, and bridge cultural and political divides while informing and inspiring our journey into the future. Archived with the NCW Libraries, these audio, video and print stories live in a searchable collection accessible to more than 160,000 library users. Your generous donation will help IRIS develop a curriculum guide to expand the ways the community can connect with this legacy of success.
— Community Foundation of NCW