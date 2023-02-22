Roses

Tracy Jo, a 2-year old shrub rose, is covered with a blend of orange and pink blossoms in this June 2022 photo. If you plan on planting roses this year, make sure you first do a little homework.

 Provided photo/Mary Fran McClure

We have a wide range of rose choices these days — from easy-care landscape roses covered with masses of blooms to the elegant, old hybrid teas sporting those show-stopping single blossoms.

Our dry climate is perfect for avoiding mildew, black spot and other general problems. Roses need good air circulation, a sunny spot and deadheading. Some June cool nights and evening humidity can cause minor spring mildew challenges, but we usually get to warmer weather quickly and that takes care of the problem.



