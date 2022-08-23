Purchase Access

OKANOGAN — The Okanogan County School Retirees Association provided $6,200 in grants and scholarships for community and school projects. The following teachers received $300 school grants:

  • Tonasket: Rose Corso, sub pods for classroom gardening
  • Omak: Emily Gurnard, desk and supplies for science station; Evon LaGrou, light diffuser panels and supplies for the tutoring center
  • Okanogan: Marilou Baker, camera/video setup for online music programs; Jason Brown, materials for American Sign Language class; Kris Clark, rockets for science class; Heather Downey, special education online reading program; Roy Johnson, STAMP test for outreach students to prove foreign language proficiency


