OKANOGAN — The Okanogan County School Retirees Association provided $6,200 in grants and scholarships for community and school projects. The following teachers received $300 school grants:
Tonasket: Rose Corso, sub pods for classroom gardening
Omak: Emily Gurnard, desk and supplies for science station; Evon LaGrou, light diffuser panels and supplies for the tutoring center
Okanogan: Marilou Baker, camera/video setup for online music programs; Jason Brown, materials for American Sign Language class; Kris Clark, rockets for science class; Heather Downey, special education online reading program; Roy Johnson, STAMP test for outreach students to prove foreign language proficiency
Community Service grants awarded were: Red Rooster Grill, $400 for Wenatchee Valley College-Omak students; The 509 Restaurant, $400 for meals for the Okanogan Outreach/Alternative High School students; "Our House" Cancer care of North Central Washington, $300; The Cove Methow Valley Food Bank, $100; Columbia Basin Foundation's warrior strong fund, $500 to rebuild Almira School; $300, Washington State school retirees' foundation for memorial scholarships.
The OCSRA awarded a $1,500 scholarship to Ava Mott of Winthrop. Mott is working towards a bachelor's of education degree at McGill University in Montreal, Canada.
