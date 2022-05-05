Greater Leavenworth Museum ribbon cutting draws big crowd

The Greater Leavenworth Museum hosted over 120 supporters to its official grand opening on April 28.
Before and after the outdoor ceremony, guests explored the museum’s exhibits, getting a chance to admire the attractive and informative displays. The displays range from colorful story baskets made in the traditional style of the Wenatchi (p’squosa) people, to the regional mining, logging and homesteading history, to the Bavarian blue room where one learns the story of Leavenworth’s Bavarian transformation and much more.
Festivities included a serenade by the Leavenworth Alphorns. The crowd represented various entities of Leavenworth, including many longtime residents and representatives from local businesses, the City of Leavenworth, Cascade School District, Autumn Leaf Festival Association, Rotary, Icicle Fund, Cascade Medical, and Fire District 3.
Museum vice president Ann Peavey began the ribbon cutting ceremony with a land acknowledgment, honoring the eminence of the p’squosa people and their culture in this place, both in the past and currently. There was recognition of their grave mistreatment under the Yakima Treaty of 1855. Peavey ended, saying, “We encourage you to learn more about the p’squosa people. Let us all remember that it’s our responsibility to protect our lands and nature now and for the future generations that are yet to come.”
President Matt Cade spoke next, praising the community effort to bring the museum to life, and thanking all those present and those who wanted to attend but were unable. The Upper Valley Historical Society (UVHS), the small but mighty force behind the museum’s relocation and expansion, is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Cade gave special tribute to Harriet Bullitt for her vision and the financial support via the Icicle Fund. He also thanked the City of Leavenworth for being a faithful partner over the years.
Mayor Carl Florea said, “We all appreciate what Leavenworth has become, a place of hospitality. That hospitality is built on something, it has roots.” The museum, he said, is where we celebrate those roots, some before our lifetimes, and some that even predate European settlement.
Jesse Boyd, president of the Chamber of Commerce board, urged the crowd to give a round of applause to Matt and all the UVHS members and volunteers who put in the countless hours of work, bringing forth this museum that will benefit everyone.
Sharon Waters, both the 2022 Autumn Leaf Royal Lady and a board member of UVHS, spoke of the long history of the Royal Ladies and her excitement for the parades which connect Leavenworth to the greater region.
Using a large pair of golden scissors, Cade, Waters, Leavenworth Mayor Carl Florea and Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce board president Jesse Boyd collectively cut a ribbon draped across the museum entrance.
Some locals shared their thoughts at the celebration. “We’ve resided here for over 20 years, and it’s here at the museum that we’ve learned so much of our local history,” said Tom Baranouskas, Cascade Medical commissioner.
Baranouskas’s wife, Pat, admired the hands-on aspect of the museum, which allows for a deeper understanding and connection to history than merely reading words in a book. She also appreciated that the museum’s exhibits encompass the history of the whole region, stretching from Stevens Pass to Blewett Pass and Dryden.
Longtime residents Karen Arnold, former mayor Elmer Larsen and Frieda Johnson reminisced about some of the history they lived through. They agreed that the museum’s location on Front Street is a boon. People can find it easily and many will enter simply out of curiosity as they wander by. Arnold praised the topnotch curating. Larsen agreed, saying there’s enough history to fill twice the space.
Given the esprit of UVHS, the museum will not be static but will continue to surprise, delight and inform about local history and its significance today. The museum’s adopted slogan says it all, “We are a Museum on the Move.”
The whole community is welcome to the museum’s Open House during the entire month of May. On May 25 at 7 p.m., the museum is partnering with Wenatchee River Institute for a Red Barn event featuring storyteller and basket weaver Julie Edwards.
Now that more residents are experiencing the museum and all it offers, the UVHS is hoping to attract more volunteers for small projects that do not require a large commitment of time and effort. “It does not matter if you have lived in the Upper Wenatchee Valley your entire life or have only recently moved here; all are welcome,” said Cade. “We are also searching for additional board members. We need board members with skills and backgrounds to support our plans to expand our mission.”
Marlene Farrell is a supporter of the Greater Leavenworth Museum. She lives in Leavenworth with her husband and their two children.