The Greater Wenatchee Arbor Day Association is celebrating Arbor Day in a safe manner. Trees and shrubs will be ordered and paid for in advance. Organizers are asking for a donation of $2.25 per plant. You can place an order beginning this week and sign up for a designated pick-up time.
The distribution will be on April 10 at the Wenatchee Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave. This will be the only distribution site this year.
These plants need to grow in full sun, and not in the center of lawn. Be aware that the birch should not be planted near utility lines. The currant is drought tolerant once it is established.
We have a selection of three plants:
Mountain Huckleberry, or Black Huckleberry, is a long-lived native shrub that grows slowly to 4 feet to 6 feet tall. It produces a flavorful blackish-purplish fruit that is highly sought out by humans and animals alike. Besides eating them fresh, they are also used in jams, jellies, sauces, pancakes, muffins, and wines. The plants themselves require a moist, well-drained, acidic soil that is high in organic matter. Mountain Huckleberry also has outstanding fall color with orange to red to maroon hues. Huckleberries require temperatures around freezing in the winter and do best when covered with 1-2’ of snow throughout the winter.
Western Paper Birch is native in northern Idaho and may grow to 80 feet. Its crown, more open than other birches, is rounded or pyramid-shaped with leaves up to 4 inches long. The bark turns white and peels in long, narrow papery, horizontal strips. It is hardy throughout and not too particular about soil as long as the soil is moist. Lack of moisture during the growing season will make this tree susceptible to borers. The catkins are an attractive bird food in the winter for many species of birds. Bullock's orioles nest in birches. The seedling tree range about 10 inches tall. The growth rate is fast.
Golden Currant is an Idaho native shrub. This deciduous plant has many desirable characteristics: attractive form, height of 8 feet to 15 feet, yellow flowers early in spring, edible fruits, no thorns, drought tolerant, works well as a natural hedge, good wildlife browse, and attracts birds. It is an excellent soil stabilizer. Grows best with moderate summer watering.
More information is available on Greater Wenatchee Arbor Day Association's Facebook page, wwrld.us/gwadfp. Questions can be emailed to info@gwarborday.org.
The order form can be found on the City of Wenatchee website, wwrld.us/arbordayorder.
You can also send a handwritten order and a check to Arbor Day, P.O. Box 777, Cashmere, WA, 98815. We ask for a donation of $2.25 per plant. You can order a maximum of six of each species.
A WSU Master Gardeners of Chelan County column appears weekly in The Wenatchee World. Bonnie Orr is one of four columnists featured. To learn more, visit wwrld.us/cdmg or call 667-6540.