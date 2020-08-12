With my little green thumb, I have always enjoyed starting plants. Germinating exotic seeds such as date, nutmeg, mango or coffee delighted me for years.
Then, I met more and more gardeners — many times Master Gardener colleagues — who grew plants to-die-for and I wanted to grow them as well. I started to read about propagation and started adding unusual plants to my garden from starts that friends shared with me.
Many times a plant will hybridize naturally or change its characteristic over the years. You cannot expect an unusual plant to produce an identical offspring from seed. Hence, the popularity of vegetative propagation, which means a new plant is started from the stems or leaves of a growing plant. Chances are your grandmother filled her garden by this method.
The one caveat about vegetative propagation is that you must not propagate a cutting from a plant that is patented.
“Easy peasy” is propagating plants with runners such as strawberries, saxifrage, Ajuga or succulents. You just cover the runner with soil toward the end of the runner-stem without covering the leaves. This will promote root development along the runner. In the fall, cut the new plants from the parent.
The next-easiest method is to stick a broken stem into an opaque glass of water and watch it root. Common plants that easily root are basil and Impatient. The mistake that people make is that they think the start needs lots of roots. Actually, you only need 2-inch roots. Longer roots grown in water do not transplant to soil very successfully.
The next method is “green wood” propagation. Think of a geranium. It has long, thin stems that produce flowers, and lower down are green stems that are thicker and sturdier than the stems that produce flowers. This is green wood. It can be forced to produce roots in water, but usually the stem just rots. Cut a green wood stem. Remove the flower stem. Cut off all the leaves but one. Cut the green stem about 4 inches long. At the bottom should be a joint where you removed the leaves. Cut the stem so it is only ½-inch below the joint. Dip only the very end of the cutting in rooting hormone. Prepare a small pot with seed-starting potting soil. Make a hole with a pencil. Place the cutting in a prepared hole and water it well so the soil is clinging to the start. Cover the pot and the stem with plastic wrap supported by a Popsicle stick. I make “cloches” from wine glasses that my dishwasher broke the stems off. Place in a light spot but not in direct sun. Do not overwater.
Soft wood, which is the part of the stem that is 2 years old and has not yet developed heavy bark, sprouts roots in a few weeks. Cultivate the soil so it is soft and airy. Then, for example, bend a Lavender, Buddleia, Forsythia or Penstemon stem to the ground. Select a rock that is heavy enough to hold the stem on the ground. Stakes can be used, but rocks hold a larger section of stem more securely. Place the rock halfway along the stem, and put some soil on top of the stem. Make sure the top of the stem with its leaves is not covered up. Roots will develop along the stem where it is being held to the ground. Next, spring cut the new plant from its parent and share it with a friend. I have shared honeysuckle, Spirea, roses and Clematis with this method.
There are ways to propagate hard wood with bark and ways to propagate a leaf by cutting it into little sections to make dozens of plants. These methods require more patience and equipment, but can be satisfying to try.
New plants from old — what fun.
