WENATCHEE — The Greater Wenatchee Area Technology Alliance (GWATA) has officially changed its name to NCW Tech Alliance.
Since 1999, NCW Tech has served as the region’s tech alliance, championing growth and development in North Central Washington. As a 501©3, NCW Tech Alliance’s mission is to connect people and technology resources together while supporting entrepreneurs, STEM education, and technology in North Central Washington.
NCW Tech was initially formed as a community effort and quickly forged partnerships with local public utility districts, internet service providers, and business owners, many of who remain as stakeholders today.
Over the years, the organization’s focus has broadened to include supporting entrepreneurs and advocating for the next generation of STEM workforce through education initiatives. This work has included everything from social media and cybersecurity classes for business owners to coding events for kids.
Like most nonprofits, the early years of the NCW Tech Alliance organization was made possible because of passionate board volunteers who championed the organization’s work and mission. As NCW Tech grew, the organization brought on talented project managers to facilitate and grow programs.Then in 2015, I was hired and charged with bringing year-round programs to serve both members and the community.
As a regional nonprofit organization, NCW Tech’s programs have always been available to a four-county region. However, with the combination of limited staffing on the ground and Wenatchee in their formal name — not all stakeholders felt they had a place in the organization. The organization knew it was time to revamp its name.
Three new, full-time staff members have been added. New staff include visual designer Farah F. L. Ali; Analee Calvillo, who is program manager and in charge of Latinx outreach; and program coordinator Chanet Stevenson.
The increase in staffing and the generous support of the board and stakeholders will allow NCW Tech Alliance to offer new and existing programs for six counties in the region: Adams, Chelan, Douglas, Ferry, Grant and Okanogan. We are also committed to investing in Latinx outreach to ensure diversity, equity and representation across all programs.
The NCW Tech Alliance Board includes president Robert Pageler, Confluence Health; vice president Barbara Walters, NCW Libraries; secretary Amy Smith, Numerica Credit Union; and board members JC Baldwin, GTC Technical Support; Brian Beaumont, SubSplash; Cheri Dudek-Kuhn, Traction Advantage; Walter Thorn, ProtaVentures; Ryan Smolinsky, Overcast Law; Martin Straub, SimplePowerIT; Shon Dempsey, Legwork; Judi Kuntz, ApRecs; and Andrew Gohl, Stemilt.
Board advisers and emeritus include Lisa Karstetter, Microsoft; Brenda Mandelis, LocalTel; Stacy Luckensmeyer, Wenatchee Valley College; Ron Brown, Wenatchee School District; Jenny Rickel, Native Network; and Dan Paquette, Key Methods.
For more information on joining the non-profit as a member, advocate, and volunteer, visit gwata.org.
Jenny Rojanasthien is executive director of the NCW Tech Alliance.