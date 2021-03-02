WENATCHEE — GWATA is taking over managing the Technology Hub project, one of seven game-changers in the Our Valley Our Future Action Plan.
As part of the Technology Hub project, GWATA will host monthly Tech Hub meetings. Every month we convene technology companies and partners. Meetings include guest speakers sharing their tech adoption stories and challenges, as well as discussion on tech hiring needs, technology problem solving strategies, etc. Tech Hub meetings are free and open to the public.
Our nonprofit is excited about the opportunity to bring stakeholders from across Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan counties as we work together to build our tech community, tech workforce, and support industry. We will work hard to bring in new partners from across the region as we build on the foundation Our Valley created.”
Upcoming Tech Hub meetings are scheduled for March 11 at 9 a.m., featuring Kevin McKee of Chelan County PUD and Judi Kuntz of Centricity, and April 14 at 1 p.m. with the Technology Education and Literacy in Schools (TEALS) program. Both Tech Hub meetings will be held on Zoom.
To sign up for Tech Hub meeting invitations and information, contact Chanet Stevenson by email at chanet@gwata.org.
Our Valley Our Future (OVOF), founded in 2015, is a nonprofit organization that brings together residents and organizations to improve the region’s quality of life. Its guiding document is its Action Plan, which includes projects and programs led by partnering organizations.
The Technology Hub project was developed from input from more than 3,000 residents in 2015-16. Since then, several key components of the project have been accomplished, including the annual Flywheel Conference, an angel investors network, co-working spaces, and a technology study conducted by Washington State University. GWATA hosts the annual Flywheel Investment Conference and leads the angel investors network.
Since 2018, OVOF has facilitated monthly Technology Hub Working Group meetings and communicating progress with the project. OVOF also oversaw the 2019 WSU technology study and coordinated three focus group sessions in 2020 to gather more information on local tech sector growth.
“One of OVOF’s goals is for other organizations to lead game-changers in the Action Plan. The time is perfect for GWATA to take on the Tech Hub project and to bring more industry folks into the conversation and to take the project to another level regionally,” said Stacy Luckensmeyer, OVOF past president and a Tech Hub Working Group member.
“OVOF is pleased to hear GWATA will create space within its own organizational structure for the Tech Hub project,” said Steve Maher, OVOF coordinator. “A lot of work and resources have gone into expanding the Tech Hub over the past few years. Those who have stepped up include GWATA, the Flywheel Conference, Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority, Wenatchee Valley College Center for Entrepreneurship, the cities of Wenatchee and East Wenatchee, the school districts, the PUDs, SkillSource, Chelan County, Salcido Enterprises, AgTools, and The Mercantile Building, Wenatchee WorkSpace, and Mission Street Commons co-working spaces.”
Jenny Rojanasthien is executive director of the Greater Wenatchee Area Technology Alliance, a consortium of businesses, organizations and individuals championing growth and development in North Central Washington.