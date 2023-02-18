“Hail to the Chiefs!” No, I’m not referring to the Super Bowl victory parade in Kansas City this past week. But that was some celebration, wasn’t it?
And while we’re on that topic… In spite of the fact that one of the residents at the senior adult community where I work was a coach for the Chiefs, I actually was hoping for an Eagles win. (No, I won’t confess my bias to Coach Brasher!)
But my 3-year-old granddaughter put it all into perspective. Little Ivy came to our Super Bowl party wearing her Seahawks shirt. It was so great! I took her photo and posted it on my Facebook page. My caption indicated that our family gathering was a dress rehearsal for next year’s big game. Let’s hope so! Go Hawks!
Actually, my reference to “Hail to the Chiefs!” is a recognition that this is Presidents’ Day weekend. Monday is a federal holiday. It’s a day in which we are invited to reflect on all the inhabitants of the White House and recognize their contributions to our lives, liberties and the pursuit of our happiness. Truth be told (Honest Abe), some are more deserving of reflection than others.
Back when I was a kid, we recognized both Abraham Lincoln’s birthday (Feb. 12) and George Washington’s birthday (Feb. 22) in school. Do you remember when we combined the two birthday observances into one? That answer might serve you well if you’re ever on Jeopardy. It was on June 28, 1968 when Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act which consolidated the two birthdays into Presidents’ Day.
More information that you wanted to know? I get it. We live in a world where we are inundated with too much information. Twenty-four-hour cable news. Breaking news alerts on our smartphones. Emails that accrue on every device we own. Endless threads that populate on our Facebook posts. Continual texts. There are just way too many words that dominate our lives.
Too often we contribute to an out-of-control cacophony of words by unnecessarily joining the chorus of those around us. Maybe you were like I was during class discussions in college. Even if I didn’t understand what was being discussed, I felt the need to speak up. After all, I didn’t want to be considered stupid. Sadly, I didn’t appreciate the value of simply listening. Unfortunately, I didn’t understand the importance of silence. I also didn’t understand that pontificating prematurely can expose one’s lack of understanding.
On this Presidents’ Day weekend, there is a quote that may well have originated in the White House. It’s a quote that speaks to our word-saturated culture. It’s a quote attributed to Lincoln that says, “Better to keep your mouth shut and be thought a fool than to open it and remove all doubt.”
Although there is some doubt as to whether our 16th president actually said them, those 19 words pack quite a punch. They give cause for pause. Do I really need to respond to what I’ve just heard? Would it be okay to just listen? Would a day of reflecting on that with which I initially disagree allow me to speak with more intelligence and empathy tomorrow? Could my choice of remaining silent start a chain reaction of less talk and less opinion?
Although I haven’t been able to find a definitive answer as to who originally spoke the words, about words, attributed to Lincoln, what I have found is most insightful. An axiom very much like the Lincoln quotation is credited to a king and not a president. The original version comes from King Solomon and is recorded in the Old Testament.
In Proverbs 17:29 it says, “Even fools are thought wise if they keep silent and discerning if they hold their tongues.” ‘Nuff said?
Wenatchee-native Greg Asimakoupoulos lives on Mercer Island, where he is a columnist for the Mercer Island Reporter.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone