Christmas tree

The overwhelming majority of all live Christmas trees in the U.S> are harvested from Christmas tree farms.

 Provided photo/Connie Mehmel

If you plan to grace your home with a live Christmas tree this holiday season, Washington state is a good place to be. Our state is one of the Top 10 producers of live Christmas trees, with nearly 400 tree farms.

Several of our native species, including Douglas-fir, grand fir and noble fir, are grown in tree farms throughout the U.S. and Canada. They are admired for their fragrance, shape and ability to retain needles from the first of December until New Year’s Day.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?