Basil

Basil is a popular herb to grow. If you're new to growing basil, be sure to plant it in a spot in your garden that gets full sun or in a container situated to get full sun.

There is almost nothing as wonderful as the aroma and flavor of fresh herbs on your plate. It is easy to start and grow a summer herb garden, and it is one of the most rewarding edible gardens you can grow.

Herbs do well in containers or in the ground, but they all need lots of sunlight to thrive. Just like a vegetable garden, you should plan for your herb garden to get a minimum of six hours of direct sun per day, and make sure you have healthy soil with good drainage. There are some herbs, such as cilantro, parsley and mint, that will tolerate or be more successful in part shade.



Tags

