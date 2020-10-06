WENATCHEE — Scout Troop 7 member Henry Talbot has earned the honor of Eagle Scout, the highest rank attainable in the Scouts BSA program. Only 4 percent of Scouts attain this prestigious recognition.
Talbot, 18, started the Scouting program in 2008 as a Tiger Cub in Pack 3. In 2013, he earned the Arrow of Light award in Cub Scouts and crossed over to Troop 7 to continue his Scout journey. Talbot achieved the 21 required merit badges and demonstrated the Scout Spirit to receive the Eagle Scout award.
For his final service project completed in February 2020, Talbot designed and supervised the building of a storage system for the Wenatchee High School drama department. The storage system provides a safer and more efficient storage of set-building materials utilized for numerous theater productions in the Wenatchee School District. Talbot offers his appreciation to Parker Smith, the Wenatchee School District, Paul Atwood, James Wallace, Tony Talbot, Troop 7 Scouts and his family for their help on completing his Eagle project.
“Thank you to everyone who helped and supported me along my journey to Eagle” said Talbot upon completion of his Board of Review for Eagle rank.
Due to the COVID health crisis, Henry’s Eagle Court of Honor was postponed. He is looking forward to completing the ceremony this month with a small, invite-only group and will have it captured on video to share with his Troop, family and friends.
A community parade is planned for Saturday in the Town Toyota Center parking lot for the purpose of honoring all recent Eagle Scouts. Parade starts at 2:30 p.m.
Scouts BSA is the traditional Scouting experience for youth ages 11-17. Service, community engagement and leadership development become increasingly important parts of the program as youth lead their own activities. Troop 7 has a long history of serving the Wenatchee community, including its annual Christmas tree recycling event.
Tony Talbot is the scoutmaster for Wenatchee Troop Seven.