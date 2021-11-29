The Wenatchee High School Golden Apple Marching Band (GA) will host its 15th annual Holiday Craft Bazaar at Wenatchee High School on Saturday. The bazaar will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and has no entrance fee.
Organized by the WHS Band Boosters group, 100% of the event's profits will go toward GA band competition entrance fees, uniforms and new instruments. The profits also support all of the other band programs at the high school, said Karen Kjobech, a Band Boosters board member.
Over 100 vendors will be selling a wide variety of handmade items, including crafts, knitted and crocheted objects and clothes. Home goods will also be sold, such as wall and yard art, as well as natural bath and body products including soaps, lotions and candles. Vendors will also be selling holiday items such as wreaths, ornaments and other assorted holiday goods.
Along with the booths inside the building, there will be vendors outside selling food and drinks. There will be a taco stand, hot dog cart and a kettle corn vendor, as well as a bake sale put on by the Band Boosters with coffee from Mela Coffee Roasting Co. In addition to the bazaar vendors, the WHS Color Guard will have a gift-wrapping fundraiser.
Precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic will be enforced during the event for the safety of all attendees. There will be a limit of 1,000 people inside at one time, and guests will have to wear masks. Food will also have to be eaten outside and sanitation stations will be provided.
Gabe Pleas is a staff writer for The Apple Leaf, Wenatchee High School's award-winning student newspaper. He is a freshman.
