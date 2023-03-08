Plant sale

Gardeners make their plant selections during last year's WSU Chelan-Douglas Master Gardener Plant Sale at Pybus Public Market. Master Gardeners are stationed in different areas to answer any questions. This year's sale will start at 9 a.m. April 29 at Pybus.

 Provided photo/Mary Fran McClure

It’s nearly that time of the year when we start to see racks of beautiful flowers, shrubs and trees showing up at our favorite stores and garden centers.

There is nothing quite like the rush of getting started in the garden each year. The problem I have is those first racks of plants that roll out are often way too early to plant because of cold night temperatures causing them to freeze, or soil temperatures too cold for young plants to be able to grow just yet.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?