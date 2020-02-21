Me: “So what do you have to share about our residents today that we should all know?”
Staff member: “Well, yesterday ‘John Doe’ went to the hospital again, but he was discharged and sent home last evening. And, the paramedics were here a few minutes ago and took him back again today. He couldn’t get out of bed.”
Me: “Why did they bring him back in the first place?”
Staff member 2: “Because he told them to.”
Staff member: “They can’t find him the needed next level of care unless he doesn’t have any place to come back to.”
Me: “So we essentially need to evict him so he’ll get the care he needs?”`
Staff member: “It looks that way.”
I am worried about our seniors, and you should be too. The scenario above, in one form or another, happens way more often than we should be comfortable with. Of course, getting to that point would be a rarity. Also don’t get me wrong, I’m not trying to bash any of the wonderful senior or medical services our valley has to offer.
I’m sure many are just as frustrated as we are here at Garden Terrace Senior Living about meeting all the needs out there. And, because of lack of funding, or regulations or, or, or … , the agencies who serve and protect us have to carefully manage their resources too. But the bottom line for us is, we have at least three to five residents who are no longer “independent” and should be moving to a higher level of care.
But, very few assisted living beds are available to low-income seniors in our area. And, a bed in an assisted living facility can cost as much as 10 to 20 times what our people are paying for their rent with us. That means residents often have to stay put even though they need help managing their meds, taking a bath or shower, washing their sheets and clothes, or dressing themselves, and even coming to meals. Many of these people are not enjoying their senior moments, and neither are we sometimes.
Our services coordinator works hard to get these people the assistance and home services they need, but it seems to us that the situation is getting worse, not better.
Just wanted you to know.
Ken Neher is executive director at Garden Terrace Senior Living in Wenatchee.