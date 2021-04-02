LEAVENWORTH — The Icicle Fund has awarded $2 million through a series of grant programs in the arts, environment, and cultural and natural history.
Like many nonprofits this year, Icicle Fund has experimented with ways to best play its role in the regional ecosystem of organizations that aim to enhance the quality of life in North Central Washington. The Fund’s board of directors, comprised primarily of nonprofit representatives, decided to more than double the grant funding available in 2021 and provide creative new grant programs to meet the needs of our communities.
Through the Operating Support Grant Program, 32 organizations received unrestricted operating support, allowing them the flexibility to be strategic, nimble and sustained during a year of high uncertainty while preparing for being viable and impactful post-COVID.
In partnership with Icicle Creek Center for the Arts and Methow Arts Alliance, Icicle Fund also provided 130 COVID relief grants as direct support for working artists in Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan counties. Artists have been particularly hard hit during the pandemic and their work is sorely needed as we build a post-COVID future together.
We have heard from so many of our grantees that this support is coming at just the right time to get their programs restarted.
Additional information can be found at iciclefund.org.
A list of grant award recipients
- Cascade Fisheries, $15,000
- Cascadia Methow Music Association, $10,000
- Central Basin Community Concert Association,$15,000
- Classroom in Bloom, $15,000
- Columbia Basin Allied Arts, $7,500
- Confluence Gallery and Art Center, $15,000
- Conservation Northwest, $15,000
- Douglas County Historical Society, $15,000
- Holden Village, $7,500
- Leavenworth Summer Theater, $15,000
- Little Star Montessori School, $15,000
- Mansfield Museum & Historical Society, $8,000
- Methow Recycles, $15,000
- Methow Valley Interpretive Center, $15,000
- Mountain Sprouts Children’s Community, $15,000
- Numerica Performing Arts Center, $15,000
- Okanogan Land Trust, $15,000
- Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus, $15,000
- Stage Kids, $15,000
- Sustainable Wenatchee, $1,500
- The Merc Playhouse Society, $15,000
- The Ripple Foundation, $7,500
- Upper Valley Connection, $9,500
- Upper Valley Historical Society, $15,000
- Washington Association of Land Trusts, $15,000
- Washington Trails Association, $15,000
- Washington Water Trust, $12,000
- Washington Wildlife and Recreation Coalition,$10,000
- Washington’s National Park Fund, $7,500
- Wenatchee Valley Symphony, $15,000
- Wenatchee Valley YMCA, $15,000
- Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, $15,000
Christine Morgan is executive director of the Icicle Fund. The nonprofit collaborates with other groups to support art, environment and history in North Central Washington