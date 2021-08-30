The Chelan County Fair is coming soon! Since 1952 this festive family event has been a place to showcase our communities, our many talents, and the wonderful things we produce in and around Chelan County.
The theme of 2021 is “Pride in Our Past, Faith in Our Future” as we welcome the fair back after missing it last year. The dates are Thursday, Sept. 9 through Sunday Sept. 12.
Since 2013, Chelan and Douglas County WSU Master Gardeners have been superintendents of the Boswell Building. Located by the main entrance, the Boswell Building is bordered by the Master Gardeners’ Grow and Show Garden, which features flowers for cutting and arrangements on the west side and a raised vegetable bed on the north side.
Wednesday, Sept. 8 is the day to bring entries to the fair. If you are a gardener with flowers, fruits or vegetables to enter, come to the Boswell Building between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. that day. Master Gardeners will be there to help you. There is no charge to enter exhibits, and if you want to attend the fair you can get an exhibitor discount on your admission ticket.
On Thursday morning, our judging panel will look at every exhibit and award ribbons. Exhibits are judged using the Danish system, which means every exhibit gets a ribbon. A blue ribbon is given to every entry that meets all the standards for its class, a red ribbon to every exhibit that is good but does not meet one or more standards, and a white ribbon to every exhibit that needs improvement. The fair awards premium points to every exhibit, with the number of points depending on the ribbon. Some time after the fair, any exhibitor who has accumulated at least five dollars’ worth of premium points receives a check. It’s one more reason to exhibit at the fair. So come and enter your apples and asters, your zinnias and zucchini, and everything in between. Don’t be afraid!
We know some exhibitors feel nervous about having their exhibits judged. If you prefer not to be judged, you can enter an item as “Display Only.” We still want to see you in the Boswell Building!
On Friday, Saturday and Sunday we will have a number of interesting events in the Boswell Building, including presentations on establishing and maintaining a clover lawn, braiding garlic, making floral arrangements and growing giant pumpkins. There will be an opportunity for kids to do rubbings of leaf and insect patterns. If you are interested in becoming a WSU Master Gardener, come over on Saturday morning and coordinator Jenn Cawdery will tell you how it’s done.
There is much to see at the fair. Walk around and you will find exhibits of quilting, spinning, needlework and beekeeping. There will be painting, photography, jewelry and lapidary. There are horses, cattle, goats, sheep and a wide variety of chickens and rabbits. You can enjoy the rodeo, the music and the carnival.
Check out the Chelan County Fair website at chelancountyfair.com.
Everyone is welcome. We hope to see you soon.
A WSU Master Gardeners of Chelan County column appears weekly in The Wenatchee World. Connie Mehmel is one of four columnists featured. To learn more, visit wwrld.us/cdmg or call (509) 667-6540.