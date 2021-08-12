If you’re a tomato aficionado or just curious as to which varieties you like best, here’s your chance for a free, tomato-tasting bonanza. Visit WSU Chelan/Douglas Master Gardeners’ 11th annual Tomato Gala between 9 and 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21.
The event takes place at the Community Education Garden on the northwest corner of Western and Springwater avenues in Wenatchee. For you past visitors, please note we’ve changed it to an hour earlier than previous years.
Whether you’re a fan of heirlooms, hybrids, paste types or cherry-sized, we hope to have a selection of varieties, although with last month’s hot weather, we may be limited. Tomatoes don’t set fruit when temperatures reach into the 90s. If you raise tomatoes and enjoyed some mid to late July, and then found a blank slate after that, now you know why.
Come join us and, in addition to tasting, you’ll have an opportunity to learn more about tomatoes by talking with Master Gardeners and hearing about some of our favorites.
Tomatoes for this event are grown and donated by local Master Gardeners. We wash them in the approved health department kitchen at Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center the morning of the event.
With ballot in hand, mark your favorites and those tallied results will be published in The Wenatchee World the following week. You may also keep notes on what you might want to grow next year in your own garden. Plants of winning varieties will be grown in time for next April’s Master Gardener plant sale.
Past favorites include well knowns such as Super Fantastic, Early Girl, Sun Gold and Sweet Million, as well as little-knowns like Abe Lincoln, Orange Strawberry, Hillbilly, Black Krim and Pink Elephant. Yes, just reading names of tomatoes are entertaining!
Bring your garden questions or problems for our on-site diagnostics clinic table. If you have a specific problem, it’s especially helpful to bring a bagged nice-sized sample if it’s a plant, fruit or vegetable, or take a photo if it’s something not reasonable for a sample.
Another feature of this event is a table with various garden-related items you may purchase, supporting the Chelan Master Garden Foundation, enabling us to put on educational events such as Tomato Galas. Interesting items include kitchen items, garden-themed dish towels and canvas shopping bags, garden gloves and tools.
A huge thank you to sponsors of this event, Dan and Claudia Goodfellow, who appreciate our emphasis on community education.
It’s exciting to be back presenting Third Saturdays in the Garden and visiting again with friends and newcomers. You might mark Saturday, Sept. 18 on your calendar for “The End of the Season; now what?” garden session. It will include two related subjects: produce preservation options and end-of-season planting and maintenance. It will be our last Third Saturday in the Garden for this year.
A WSU Master Gardeners of Chelan County column appears weekly in The Wenatchee World. Mary Fran McClure is one of four columnists featured. To learn more, visit wwrld.us/cdmg or call 667-6540.