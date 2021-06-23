On your property you’ve no doubt noticed south-facing areas protected by a fence, home or hedge where plants leap up earlier in spring than an area just around the corner. Bet these areas are protected from wind and have a southern exposure!
That’s a good example of a microclimate — a spot that has different features from nearby areas, creating a small but distinctly different climate.
As Lloyd Thompson wrote in his May 11 column about hardiness zones, microclimates are but one factor in deciding what you might decide to plant in certain areas.
Microclimates most often are due to protected areas as in my example above, although they may be completely different, as beneath a big shady tree where hostas and impatiens grow prolifically.
Reflective heat is often the major cause of a warm microclimate; it could be from a building, concrete or pavement. These sunny areas are too hot for many summer plants and probably those that thrive in this more concentrated heat need more frequent watering. This is where you plant those heat-loving sunflowers, zinnias and cannas, or for a garden area, tomatoes, peppers, basil and eggplant.
Probably the ultimate example of a microclimate is a greenhouse — protected from cold, wind and other elements, perhaps with controlled heating as well. Several steps down from a greenhouse is a cloche. A gardener I talked with around the end of April said his spinach had grown 10-12 inches high inside his cloche, while nearby, those he had planted outside at the same time had growth of just a couple of inches.
A simple cloche is made by anchoring PVC half circles into the ground and covering with clear plastic sheeting. A cloche is a great way to start plants earlier than you’d be able to in an unprotected space. And the neat part is you can remove the cloche when it gets warmer without having to transplant those thriving plants.
What can you do to maximize your microclimates? Figure out what thrives in each area. For instance, friends on Badger Mountain get full-fledged wind blasts, so, no surprise, their favorite plants are low ground covers that hug the ground and survive amid minimal wind whipping.
Wind breaks make a huge difference; they can be buildings, fences, trees or hedges. They can divert or slow wind concentrations. On the other hand, sometimes a couple of buildings or other structures combine to form a sort of wind tunnel arrangement, diverting stronger wind through a small area, making it cooler and windier than in a more open area. If you’re in a canyon, you may have discovered this phenomenon, much to your consternation.
Warm, more protected areas may provide a little longer growing season for growing plants marginal to our climate zone. Rather than treating them as annuals, you might be able to grow rosemary, alstroemeria and other interesting marginal-zone ornamentals, and shrubs such as abelia, fig, arbutus, evergreen huckleberry, crepe myrtle and nandina.
Fun to expand our plant possibilities!
