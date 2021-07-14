Have you ever noticed tiny gnats flying around your house plants and running around on the soil in your pots, looking a bit like mosquitoes but never buzzing or biting? You probably are looking at fungus gnats.
Fungus gnats are flies that eat fungi, dead organic matter and plant roots. They are common in outdoor soil, where they play a beneficial role in decomposing dead plant material. They rarely damage outdoor plants, since natural predators and seasonal changes keep their numbers fairly low. But fungus gnats in homes or greenhouses can develop large populations, causing root damage and spreading disease.
Fungus gnats develop in four stages: eggs, larvae, pupae and adults. Adult flies are short-lived and feed very little; their job is to reproduce. After mating, each female will lay 100 to 150 eggs on top of the soil, usually near a plant stem. Maggot-like larvae hatch from the eggs in about four days and begin to eat. They generally prefer fungi and dead organic matter, but they will also eat roots and tender stems. Severe indoor fungus gnat infestations can stunt plant growth, kill small seedlings and may transmit fungal diseases like Verticillium wilt.
Larvae feed for about two weeks, then form pupae near the soil surface. Adults emerge from the pupae in three to seven days. Warm weather speeds up development, and they can have multiple generations in a year. While development stops outdoors in winter weather, fungus gnats indoors can reproduce continuously.
To prevent fungus gnat infestation, use sterile potting medium for growing plants indoors. Avoid using garden soil or unsterilized compost. Bringing outdoor plants indoors for the winter can introduce fungus gnats, so put outdoor plants in isolation for a week or two before placing them near any house plants. Fungus gnats thrive in moist soil, so decrease the survival of eggs and larvae by allowing the top inch or two of growing medium to dry between waterings. Clean up damaged leaves or other plant parts and don’t allow them to decay on the soil surface.
If you think you have a fungus gnat infestation, there are a few tools to help with detection. Adults are attracted to yellow sticky traps. Place a few near your plants and watch for fungus gnats or other insects trapped on the sticky surface. You can trap larvae by taking advantage of their attraction to the cut sides of raw potato chunks. If you place a few chunks cut side down on the surface of your potting soil, larvae will show up in a few days. This technique not only detects an infestation but also can help draw larvae away from plant roots. Remove and dispose of any infested chunks, and replace them with new ones.
Sometimes a light infestation can be controlled using only sticky traps and potato chunks, but heavier infestations may require other measures. Predatory nematodes are an effective biological control for home use. They must be mail-ordered, since they are shipped alive. They can be stored for two to five months depending on conditions, but they don’t have an actual dormant stage and should be used as soon as possible. Another biological control is the bacterium Bti (Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis), which kills certain species of flies, including mosquitoes and fungus gnats. Nematodes and Bti are both applied as soil drenches to kill fungus gnat larvae.
The best solution is always prevention. Good indoor sanitation and water management are the most important tools for avoiding problems with fungus gnats.
A WSU Master Gardeners of Chelan County column appears weekly in The Wenatchee World. Connie Mehmel is one of four columnists featured. To learn more, visit wwrld.us/cdmg or call (509) 667-6540.