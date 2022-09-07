Say goodbye to summer with good garden planning

Composters Mark Kalaas and Norval Fliegel mix debris for more efficient composting. Fliegel is one of three speakers and subjects at the Sept. 17 season finale of the Third Saturday in the Garden series.

 Provided photo/Mary Fran McClure

As summer glides into fall, this is a heads-up time for gardeners to get in gear while it’s still nice outdoors. Some smart steps taken now will yield many gardening benefits next year.

Pick up ideas and tips from WSU/Chelan-Douglas Master Gardeners at the final Third Saturday in the Garden event this year from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 17 at the Community Education Garden located at the northwest corner of Western and Springwater avenues in Wenatchee.



