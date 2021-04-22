First, let me say as a gardener, there is a certain joy of growing and harvesting any crop from your garden, whether it’s that perfect tomato, cucumber, melon or a juicy apple.
Most of the things we grow require some planning, time and resources, be it seed, fertilizer or the perfect plant.
Some crops, however, require a much greater level of commitment in order to be grown successfully and responsibly. I love looking at the catalogs that show a fruit tree with buds that will eventually grow three or four different varieties of apples on the same tree. How cool is that?
As exciting as that seems, a backyard fruit tree is where the responsibility part comes into play. Apple and other tree fruits require a lot more time and effort than most crops. They take years of training, pruning, and a pretty big space in your garden before you get that first crop.
Since we are in a commercial fruit-growing area that depends on selling fruit on a worldwide market, homegrown fruit is required by Chapter 15.08 RCW and Chapter 15.09 RCW to be pest free. The state laws basically say “each owner of land containing any plant or plants shall perform, or cause to be performed, such acts as may be necessary to control and to prevent the spread of horticultural pests and diseases.”
Codling moth and cherry fruit flies are just a few of the pests from backyard trees that cause major problems for our local growers. Commercial growers can report unsprayed trees to local pesticide boards, who will follow up with inspections and possible fines.You don’t want to be the person who fails to maintain their fruit trees properly, potentially causing a commercial grower to spray more often (at their own expense) in order to make up for your negligence in maintaining your trees.
While the prospect of growing your own fruit is tempting and potentially rewarding, there are things to consider before you buy that apple, cherry or pear tree. I would suggest a little research into what it requires before you decide to plant that new tree. Requirements, besides making sure that tree is pest free, include training the tree to grow in a manageable and productive form that allows you to spray and harvest the fruit.
Organic backyard trees are certainly possible, but require an investment in both time and money to be successful. The pests are there by opportunity and favorable growing environments, and really don’t adhere to vacation schedules in regards to their control. The control methods will still require multiple sprays of approved organic sprays during the season and often labor-intensive alternatives, such as bagging the individual apples to keep away pests. The bags are put on a few weeks after bloom until a few weeks before harvest when they are removed so the fruit will color properly.
Non-organic backyard trees may be a little less labor intensive but will still require either hiring a commercial applicator to spray them or the investment of equipment and time for the homeowner to apply the required six or more applications to control the pests.
As a retired agriculture teacher who helped run the former Eastmont FFA orchard, I know the effort required to spray, prune and care for fruit trees and dealing with other peoples unsprayed backyard tree pests. I personally think I will visit a local fruit stand, farmers market or visit a grower who sells directly to the public. This still allows me to enjoy those wonderful fresh apples, cherries and other fruit at a much lower cost than trying to grow them on my own.
If you decide to grow your own fruit trees, remember to do so responsibly. The WSU Tree Fruit Research Center website has some great guides to help with a successful tree fruit experience. The link for growing backyard fruit is treefruit.wsu.edu/backyard-fruit-trees/.
A WSU Master Gardeners of Chelan County column appears weekly in The Wenatchee World. Lloyd Thompson is one of four columnists featured. Learn more, visit wwrld.us/cdmg or call 667-6540.