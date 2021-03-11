The two best reasons I can think of to test garden or landscape soil are 1) you can get to know your soil and find out what it needs, and 2) you can avoid wasting money on unnecessary fertilizer.
Testing is especially important in new home construction, where the topsoil soil may have been disturbed and/or removed.
A soil test measures many important things in regards to a soil’s capabilities. It measures available nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium — the main macronutrients you add when applying lawn and garden fertilizer. Soil testing also checks the pH level, which indicates the acidity or the alkalinity of the soil, which can affect how plants draw up nutrients from the soil. Our soils here in the valley are mostly on the alkaline or, at best, neutral side.
I prefer to know what I am working with in regard to soil. Proper garden and lawn fertilization prevents excess fertilizer use and can save you money in the long run while still maximizing a garden’s potential. Over-application of fertilizers can leach through the soil and into groundwater, leading to potential environmental damage.
I would suggest doing a complete analysis of your soil by a commercial soil testing lab. Basically, all you need to do is pick a commercial soil test lab and follow their directions on collecting and shipping the soil sample.
What you can learn about your soil will vary by the tests you have them run on the sample. If it’s the first time you have had a soil test done, I would check for pH, soluble salts, organic matter and for the macronutrients N, P, K, Ca, Mg, S and micronutrients B, Zn and Cu. I might also test for CEC cation exchange capacity, and for texture analysis (sand, silt and clay percentages).
The tests can help you do a better job of knowing what fertilizer to use, how much to apply and about your soil’s irrigation needs.
The cost for tests vary by lab, but will usually run close to $100. After the first test, I would suggest perhaps only testing every three or four years. You might limit the following tests to just nutrient levels, soluble salts and pH unless you think something else might be an issue in order to help save on the cost.
There are also home test kits and probes that can give you an idea of your soil pH and fertility. As a high school ag teacher, I would have my horticulture classes collect samples and do a soil test on the school land lab soil. Results varied enough that the samples could be in excess or deficient for nutrients, depending on which groups results I looked at. Home tests may be helpful but are not particularly accurate and more of a ballpark guess.
So find the time and test your soil and see what you have to work with! There are labs in North Central Washington that home gardeners can turn to for soil testing, including Cascade Analytics, Soiltest Farm Consultants and Kuo Testing Labs. There are universities and other companies that offer soil testing services that can be found via the internet.
Once you get your results, the Chelan/Douglas County WSU Master Gardeners can help guide you in the interpretation of your soil test and provide information on how to maintain a healthy soil. You can learn more at wwrld.us/MGclinic.
A WSU Master Gardeners of Chelan County column appears weekly in The Wenatchee World. Lloyd Thompson is one of four columnists featured. Learn more, visit wwrld.us/cdmg or call 667-6540.