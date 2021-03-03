Rhubarb is sort of an oddball — many of us enjoy its edible stalks as a tart fruit — especially when combined with strawberries (as in a delicious pie!). Botanically it’s a vegetable even though eaten as a fruit. Sort of the reverse of tomatoes — fruits that we eat as vegetables.
Beyond that, a big rhubarb plant provides an impressive landscape show with its large, crinkly triangular leaves — but be aware, those leaves are poisonous.
Time to plant this herbaceous perennial, or if you already have one or more in your landscape, time to fertilize this vigorous plant. Use a high nitrogen fertilizer, such as 16-8-8. Fertilize three times a year; now, when growth starts and again after harvest.
A single plant can easily spread four feet or more, so allow ample space for its beautiful leaves. Best planted in well-drained, fertile soil with plenty of added organic matter, it thrives in sun or light shade and regular watering.
Whether red stalks or green, (depending on variety) they both taste the same.
Wait a year before taking a small harvest of stalks from a young plant. Stalks are generally harvested about from May into July; never remove all the stalks.
It's best to harvest by gripping a stalk down near the base and twisting to one side, so it snaps off at the base. If you must cut, do it right down at the base of the plant to avoid rot.
Cut the leaves off your bundle of stalks and they may be stored in a refrigerator up to a couple of weeks. We cut them, cook, add sugar and freeze in handy containers.
As stems become thinner and shorter in late summer, stop harvesting and allow the plant to rejuvenate and store energy for the coming year.
Rhubarb can be very productive for perhaps eight years, then it’s time to divide the plant. Just slice down through the rhizomes and replant a healthy segment.
In fall, remove stalks and debris as they die down. Then cover with a light mulch as they get their needed winter chill.
Rhubarb serves double duty — attractive landscape plant as well as producing delicious fruit, providing you enjoy its tangy flavor.
A WSU Master Gardeners of Chelan County column appears weekly in The Wenatchee World. Mary Fran McClure is one of four columnists featured. To learn more, visit wwrld.us/cdmg or call 667-6540.