Landscaping is more than just planting plants in your yard. It’s about the planning and preparation prior to planting that will often determine if a plant is going to be successful in its new home.
If the location doesn’t meet the plants needs, it’s often going to suffer a slow decline and will require extra effort and expenses on your part while waiting for the inevitable sad ending of the plants removal, or death. If a plant’s requirements aren’t met by the selected location, it’s probably better to look for a different plant to plant instead.
There are lots of plants I would love to use in my landscape that just wouldn’t be successful because of my site conditions. Do I plant it anyway and spend years trying to keep it happy and alive, or select a plant better suited for that location?
Some site conditions to keep in mind when selecting landscape plants include:
- light availability, intensity and duration (full sun to deep shade)
- water availability, both quantity and quality
- exposure to wind and temperature extremes
- soil type, drainage, compaction
- hardiness zone
- competition from existing vegetation
- below-ground conditions in urban sites
- above-ground wires or obstructions
Aesthetics is an area that requires some effort to find the right plant that not only meets needs in terms of looks, but also has the needed traits or characteristics for the plant to enhance the landscaping.
Aesthetic considerations for plant selection include:
- growth habit (i.e. pyramidal, columnar, spreading, etc).
- season and color of bloom
- foliage color, texture and shape
- winter interest of bark, fruit or structure
- benefits to wildlife
- fall color
- longevity
Selecting a plant that will fit a space when it’s mature will keep you from trying to prune it to stay where you want it.
Often those heavily pruned trees and shrubs lack the natural character and look that led someone to select it in the first place. Trees tend to be the leading candidate for this type of pruning, as people try to keep the tree away from the house that it was planted too close years before. Trees bought at most nurseries will take many years to grow to maturity.
I tend to plant some extra plants to take up the space that the tree will grow into later, with the plan to remove them as things mature. It helps make the landscape look fuller and allows a gradual change to occur as the landscape matures. Just because we loved the way a tree looked years ago doesn’t mean we can shear and top it to stay the same forever. This will result in unhealthy plants prone to rot and diseases as the tree or shrub tries to heal the pruning damage.
I try to stress that a landscape is a living art form that requires change over time as it evolves. As trees grow, there will be shade where sun-loving plants once thrived but the space is now better-suited to a more shade tolerant plant. That change over time should be welcomed and embraced rather than fought.
The right plant for the space will change as the conditions in your landscape mature, so just because it was the right plant in the right place when you planted doesn’t mean it will be the right plant for that space forever.
