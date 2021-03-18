You have probably heard the adage: Right Tree, Right Place. Sometimes trees are not growing in the right place.
Homeowners, maybe the current one or a prior one, too often plant a tree without awareness of its growth habits. The mature version of the tree ends up too close to the house, too close to the sidewalk, too close to utility lines or too close to other trees. It obscures the view. What to do?
Many people choose to top the tree to get it to the size they want it to be. Some people believe that big trees may fall on their house and need to be made smaller. Landscape workers who have experience in the orchards talk homeowners into giving their landscape trees an orchard trim. None of these options are viable because topping is a temporary fix for an incompatible tree.
If you top a tree to reduce its size, the tree’s natural response is to grow back large clusters of whippy branches because a tree needs a certain number of leaves for the photosynthesis that supports the tree and its roots. The tree will grow weak branches to achieve its natural size. In addition, some trees put out numerous sprouts from the base of the tree.
Topping is detrimental to the tree for several reasons. First, the big branches that were stub-cut now sport large open wounds. This is the place that disease, insects and rot can enter the tree, resulting in total heart rot and a dead tree. Secondly, the cluster of weak branches are not connected to the tree in what is a natural growth pattern. These branches are not stable and are the branches that are most likely to be hazard falls. The tree is less stable in wind because it does not have its natural shape. Thirdly, topping stunts root growth, so the tree’s overall health is damaged.
Finally, it is false economy. The homeowner pays for the tree to be topped, then the tree dies, and the homeowner pays again, this time to have the tree removed. So it costs more in the long run.
Sometimes only part of the tree is cut so that the tree now becomes unstable in the wind. The utility companies have devised a way to cut the center branches that interfere with the utility line. This leaves the tree with a modified natural shape.
Topped trees become hazard trees because of the potential for rot and disease that results from structural large limbs being stub cut. Before the tree has outgrown its desirable size was the time to have the tree pruned properly with limbs less than 4 inches being cut back to the trunk so that the wound has a chance to heal. A properly pruned tree will naturally heal itself by creating tissue that grows to cover the wound to prevent rot and insect damage to the heart of the tree.
